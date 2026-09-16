Nigeria: ASUU-LASU Declares Indefinite Strike Over Salary, Retirement Benefits

The Lagos State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-LASU) has declared a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike over salary issues, retirement benefits and the delayed implementation of the 2025 agreement between the union and the Federal Government.

The union announced the strike on Tuesday, following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum it gave the Lagos State Government to implement the FG/ASUU 2025 agreement.

In a notice signed by the Secretary of the ASUU-LASU Steering Committee, Comrade Thanny Nooem, and its Coordinator, Comrade Oluwaseun Babalola, the union said its congress reached the decision at an emergency meeting held on Tuesday.

The union said the congress reviewed the government's handling of its demands, particularly the welfare of academic staff, including the salaries of its members and retirement benefits owed to retired professors.

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"The congress therefore declared a full, comprehensive and indefinite strike action effective today, 15th September, 2026," the statement said.

ASUU-LASU said it had waited patiently and made several attempts to engage the government constructively but accused the authorities of prolonging the resolution of the issues.

"The Union waited patiently and made several attempts to constructively engage the government in good faith. However, the prolonged delay and lack of concrete action have left the Union with no option but to resort to industrial action," it said.

The union said the dispute could only be resolved through the full domestication and implementation of the 2025 ASUU/FGN agreement.

According to the statement, the strike will remain total, comprehensive and indefinite until all outstanding issues are resolved.

"The strike shall be total, comprehensive and indefinite until all issues in dispute are completely resolved including signing, domestication and implementation of the ASUU FGN 2025 Agreement in full," the union said.

ASUU-LASU had issued the 14-day ultimatum to the Lagos State Government as part of efforts to secure action on the agreement and other welfare-related demands before resorting to industrial action.

The latest declaration means academic activities at the university are expected to be affected until the union's demands are addressed.

The union ended the notice with its traditional solidarity call, "Aluta continua, victoria ascerta."