Ghana: Govt to Broadcast Assembly Meetings Live to Boost Transparency - Mahama Ayariga

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has announced plans to provide live coverage of General Assembly and Town Hall meetings across Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

According to the Minister, he has engaged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to roll out the programme.

In a post, he explained that the initiative aims to strengthen transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in local governance, in line with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

"We also hope this initiative will generate greater public interest in and participation in the upcoming District-Level Elections, while encouraging more citizens to actively engage in the decentralisation process," he stated.

He added that the move will help build more transparent, accountable and responsive local institutions.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme