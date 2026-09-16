Liberia: Bong County Residents Welcome Arcelormittal Liberia Rail Safety Jobs

BONG COUNTY-Residents of fenceline communities in Bong County have welcomed the recruitment of eight local residents by ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) as short term rail patrol officers, describing the employment opportunities as a practical demonstration of the company's commitment to communities affected by its mining and rail operations.

The recruits, selected from communities located along the railway corridor, are expected to help strengthen safety monitoring along one of Liberia's most important industrial transport routes. Before beginning their assignments, they participated in a comprehensive Safety Induction workshop at Greenhill Quarry on Friday.

The rail patrol officers will support the early identification of potential hazards, monitor sections of the railway infrastructure and help identify conditions that could contribute to accidents or derailments. Their presence is also expected to strengthen communication between AML and communities located along the rail corridor.

For residents, the initiative represents more than short term employment. They say involving people from communities along the railway gives local residents a greater sense of responsibility and ownership over infrastructure that passes through their communities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Josiah Z. Topoe of Kilometer 96, one of the newly recruited workers, said his selection represented the kind of opportunity residents had been hoping to see from AML.

"I was selected by my community for hire to ArcelorMittal Liberia. I just want to take this time to appreciate the company because the transformation they promised, initiatives like this, are what we have been yearning for," Topoe said.

He urged young people in fenceline communities to protect the relationship between AML and host communities and to pursue opportunities peacefully.

"My message to other members of fenceline or affected communities is that we should be calm because these opportunities come every time," he said.

"My advice, especially to young people in the fenceline communities, is that we should be peaceful and not carry out violence on AML's property."

The recruitment comes as AML continues its operations across Liberia's mining, rail and port corridor, with its activities generating employment and supporting businesses and services in communities connected to the company's operations.

The company's presence stretches from its mining areas in Nimba through Bong County and along the railway to the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County. The corridor has made the movement of iron ore from the interior to Liberia's coast an important part of the country's industrial and economic activity.

AML has also linked its operations with investments in local communities, including support for education, health, infrastructure and community development initiatives. The company has maintained that the benefits of its operations should extend beyond the mine and include people living in communities directly affected by its activities.

The latest recruitment reflects that broader approach by creating employment opportunities for people who live along the railway and are familiar with the communities and surroundings through which the rail line passes.

For some of the recruits, the opportunity also represents a return to work with the company.

"I am very happy today being hired by ArcelorMittal Liberia as a rail patrolman. It is not my first time; I worked with ArcelorMittal before and I am called back today for another opportunity," said Isaac D. Zomlah of Kilometer 149 in Greenhill Quarry.

Zomlah encouraged other young people from affected communities to remain patient and prepare themselves for future opportunities.

"I encourage other young people from affected communities to be patient and wait for the best time for opportunities. ArcelorMittal is not forgetting about people," he said.

Another recruit, Tarnue Roland Dahn from Kilometer 134 Level Crossing in Dahn's Town, said his previous work experience and adherence to company rules helped him secure another opportunity.

"Calling me back proves to me that I did not do wrong or violate the company's policy, like being caught under the influence of alcohol, which is one of the most vital working policies of ArcelorMittal Liberia, and also I did not steal," Dahn said.

"This made them call me back, and I am very happy because I know I am a good citizen."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The comments from the recruits underline the importance of local employment to communities along AML's operational corridor, where residents often see access to jobs as one of the most direct ways they can benefit from mining activity.

The rail patrol initiative also places local residents at the center of an important safety function. By employing people who live along the railway, AML is able to draw on local knowledge while giving community members a direct role in protecting the rail infrastructure and supporting the safe movement of trains.

For the residents, the message is clear: employment opportunities can strengthen the relationship between the company and communities when local people are given opportunities to participate in the activities taking place around them.

The eight rail patrol officers have now completed their safety induction and are expected to begin their duties along the rail corridor, adding a local presence to AML's broader efforts to maintain safe and reliable rail operations.