Ghana: Police to Begin Full Implementation of Automated Traffic Enforcement From October 1

15 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service, through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), will commence full implementation of its automated traffic law enforcement programme, TRAFFITECH-GH, from October 1, 2026.

According to the Service, the programme forms part of efforts to address indiscipline on Ghana's roads and improve compliance with road traffic laws and regulations.

TRAFFITECH-GH will use cameras and Personal Data Assistant (PDA) devices to detect traffic offences and support the enforcement of road traffic regulations.

Under the programme, detected offences will be reviewed and Electronic Notices of Violation (ENV) issued to vehicle owners or drivers through SMS. The notice will indicate the offence committed and the prescribed fine.

The Service has therefore urged all motorists, drivers and vehicle owners to comply with road traffic regulations and support the implementation of TRAFFITECH-GH to promote safer roads and reduce road traffic crashes and casualties.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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