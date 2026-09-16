Nigeria: Abia ⁠⁠⁠⁠targets Unesco Recognition of Heritage Sites

The approved sites included the National War Museum, Ojukwu Bunker and Government College, all in Umuahia, as state monuments.

The Abia State Government has elevated selected cultural and natural sites to state heritage and monuments as part of efforts to position them for recognition as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said this while briefing reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting on Monday in Umuahia.

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Mr Kanu said the State Executive Council had approved the declaration of selected heritage and natural sites as state heritage and monuments to strengthen their preservation and promotion.

He said the approved sites included the National War Museum, Ojukwu Bunker and Government College, all in Umuahia, as state monuments.

He also listed the Ibom Waterfall in Arochukwu and Ulochukwu Caves at Alayi Bende as state natural monuments.

According to him, the elevation of the sites would enhance their tourism potential and position them for possible recognition as UNESCO heritage sites.

Mr Kanu also announced the designation of Aba as a "Creative and Innovative City", saying the move was part of efforts to promote the state's cultural, creative and tourism potential.

He further said that the retrofitting of the Ojukwu Bunker and National War Museum had reached about 80 per cent completion and was expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

The commissioner said the projects, when completed, would enhance the preservation and historical value of the sites, improve visitor experience and increase their tourism potential.

Mr Kanu said the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy had commenced the development of the Ibom Waterfall Tourism corridor in Arochukwu.

He said that initial development works, including the grading of access roads to the waterfall, had commenced, adding that the project was expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

According to him, the project is expected to unlock additional tourism and economic opportunities in the state.

He said the ministry had also commenced the erection of monuments at strategic locations across the state to preserve Abia's heritage and honour its heroes and heroines.

Mr Kanu said one of the monuments would honour the heroines of the 1929 Aba Women's Uprising, celebrating their courage, resilience, resistance and leadership.

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The commissioner said the initiatives reflected the state government's broader efforts to preserve its historical and cultural assets while using them to drive tourism and economic development.

Tax rates

On tax rates in the state, Mr Kanu said the rates being circulated were not new, adding that most dated back to 2020 and were introduced by the previous administration.

He said the Abia Board of Internal Revenue could not increase tax rates without enabling laws and that no such increase had been introduced by the board.

Mr Kanu also dismissed reports that an akara seller was paying N50,000 in tax, describing the claim as false.

"Akara sellers don't pay tax or levies, they pay daily tolls, and none can pay as high as N50, 000," he said.

On gratuity payments, Mr Kanu said the state government had paid the batch covering 2001 to 2010, while preparations covering 2011 to 2025 were being processed.

He dismissed claims that the government was compelled by the opposition to commence gratuity payments, describing the narrative as misleading.

He explained that the government had incorporated gratuity provisions into its 2026 to 2030 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework to ensure that future arrears did not accumulate.

"This does not translate to the payments being terminated in 2031.

"So, as soon as the internal processes are done with, these payments will continue at pace and in batches," Mr Kanu said.