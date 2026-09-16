Nigeria: Boko Haram 'Judge' Denies Reported Ceasefire Deal With Nigerian Govt

Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati Wal Jihad (JAS), popularly known as Boko Haram, has debunked reports that it struck a ceasefire deal with the Nigerian government, HumAngle reports.

Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati Wal Jihad (JAS), popularly known as Boko Haram, has denied reports that it struck a ceasefire deal with the Nigerian government, HumAngle reports.

The newspaper reported that the denial was made in a seven-minute video featuring the group's Sharia judge, simply known as Mallam Abdulrahman.

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However, the newspaper noted that sources familiar with the matter believe that "a small Boko Haram team may have agreed to the government's request without first securing approval from the group's leadership."

This came a few days after The New Humanitarian reported that the Nigerian government secretly entered a ceasefire agreement with the group led by Bakura Doro, also known as Abu Humaimah.

Three people with contacts among senior Boko Haram members told the publication that the truce has been in effect since June and is expected to be extended. It was linked to efforts to secure the release of over 300 civilians abducted in March from Ngoshe, a community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the report, which was quoted by PREMIUM TIMES, the hostages were freed in June after negotiations involving government representatives, intermediaries and the insurgents. Sources cited by the publication said the agreement also included a ransom payment of N5 billion, a report the government has denied.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga told PREMIUM TIMES that only the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) or the Ministry of Defence can provide an explanation on the matter.

An NSA spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The new video

In the new video, Mr Abdulrahman dismissed the report, describing it as "a lie."

Mr Abdulrahman, who said the group learned of the claim in news reports, blamed the Nigerian government for "deceiving the public", knowing that the election season had arrived, even though the government did not admit any deal with the terror group.

He said the group is open to such reconciliation, but emphasised the reported ceasefire was not true.

"It is not that there is no room for reconciliation in our religion," he said. "We know there is reconciliation in religion. But this reconciliation that you are spreading word of is a lie."

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Referencing the death of two former Boko Haram leaders--Muhammad Yusuf and Abubakar Shekau--Mr Abdulrahman noted that the group's stance against democratic government has not changed.

He reiterated that the group's leadership has not entered into any truce with the government, urging fighters not to be discouraged by "mere deception."

Boko Haram activities have caused the death of thousands of people over the past decade, across Nigeria, especially in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.