Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Protests Tshisekedi Constitutional Plans

Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo used tear gas and arrested protesters as demonstrations were held in several cities against President Felix Tshisekedi's plans to change the constitution.

Opposition parties have united under the C64 coalition to oppose the proposed changes, which they say could allow Tshisekedi to seek a third term.

Clashes broke out between opposition and pro-government supporters in Kinshasa, while police dispersed demonstrations that had been banned by local authorities. Protests were also reported in Lubumbashi and Mbandaka, where activists defied bans and were dispersed by security forces.

Opposition figures accused authorities of making arbitrary arrests, while police said they were maintaining public order.

The constitutional changes come as the country continues to face conflict in the east, including fighting involving the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group.

The opposition has also rejected Tshisekedi's offer of national dialogue, accusing him of using it to strengthen his position.