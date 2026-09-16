Liberia: U.S.$1 Billion Collected, but Liberia's Revenue Milestone Means Little If the People Remain Poor

opinion

On September 14, 2026, Liberia crossed a historic fiscal threshold. For the first time, domestic revenue collections surpassed US$1 billion, reaching US$1,000,479,141.45 according to the Liberia Revenue Authority's revenue dashboard.

Congratulations to the Liberia Revenue Authority and its employees. Mobilizing domestic revenue is important. A country that cannot raise sufficient revenue cannot adequately finance its own development.

But Liberians should resist the temptation to confuse revenue collection with development.

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Revenue is not development. Revenue is merely the means. Development is what the government does with it.

The billion-dollar question, therefore, is not simply how much money the government collected. It is whether that money is producing better roads, functioning hospitals, quality schools, decent-paying jobs, reliable electricity, improved agriculture, stronger security services and a measurable improvement in the living standards of ordinary Liberians.

For too many Liberians, that transformation remains difficult to see.

A Billion Dollars in a Country Still Struggling With Poverty

Liberia may have crossed the billion-dollar revenue mark, but poverty remains widespread. The World Bank continues to describe poverty as elevated despite recent economic growth, while the World Food Programme reports that nearly half of Liberians live on less than US$2 per day.

Food insecurity remains another painful reality. WFP's 2026-2030 country strategy estimates that approximately 21 percent of Liberia's population is chronically food insecure, with rural communities particularly vulnerable. About 26 percent of children under five are stunted, reflecting long-term nutritional deprivation.

These are the statistics against which the US$1 billion achievement must ultimately be judged.

What does a billion dollars mean to a farmer who cannot get produce to market because the road becomes nearly impassable during the rainy season?

What does it mean to parents struggling to feed their children?

What does it mean to young Liberians searching desperately for sustainable employment?

Revenue statistics cannot feed hungry families.

Healthcare Must Become a Measure of Revenue Success

Liberia's healthcare challenges are equally disturbing.

UNICEF data puts Liberia's infant mortality rate at approximately 63 deaths per 1,000 live births, while under-five mortality remains extremely high. UNICEF's latest data estimates under-five mortality at 86.4 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2024.

UNICEF also reports persistent shortages of trained health workers and medicines, with many Liberians living significant distances from health facilities.

Meanwhile, Liberians who can afford it routinely travel abroad--to Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, India, the United States and elsewhere--for specialized medical treatment that should increasingly be available at home.

A serious national revenue strategy must therefore ask: How much of the billion dollars will strengthen Liberia's hospitals, diagnostic capacity, emergency medicine, maternal healthcare and specialized treatment?

Doctors and nurses should not be expected to perform miracles while working with inadequate equipment, shortages of medicine and insufficient compensation.

Education Cannot Continue to Produce Poverty

The same question applies to education.

Teachers are entrusted with preparing Liberia's next generation, yet many struggle with inadequate salaries and difficult working conditions. Schools across the country continue to face shortages of qualified teachers, laboratories, libraries, textbooks, technology, furniture and basic infrastructure.

UNICEF reported in 2025 that Liberia's national out-of-school rate remained approximately 50.1 percent.

That should trouble us more than the billion-dollar figure should excite us.

A government cannot celebrate rising revenue indefinitely while thousands of children lack access to quality education.

Teachers, nurses, doctors, police officers and soldiers are essential pillars of the state. They deserve compensation and working conditions that reflect the responsibilities placed upon them.

The Bigger Problem: Government Consumption Versus Development

Liberia's budget structure explains why increasing government revenue does not automatically translate into visible improvements in people's lives.

A review of Liberia's national budgets found that recurrent expenditure accounted for approximately 91.2 percent of the FY2024 budget, about 88 percent in FY2025 and 76.7 percent in FY2026.

The FY2025 approved budget, for example, allocated US$773.95 million--87.9 percent of total expenditure--to recurrent spending, compared with only US$106.72 million, or 12.1 percent, for public investment.

That imbalance should concern every Liberian.

Government must obviously pay salaries, purchase essential goods and operate public institutions. Recurrent expenditure is unavoidable. But when recurrent spending consistently dominates national budgets, too little fiscal space remains for the infrastructure and productive investment capable of transforming the economy.

We cannot consume our way into development.

Then There Is the Debt

Liberia's public debt stood at approximately US$2.8 billion, including roughly US$1.6 billion in external debt and US$1.2 billion in domestic obligations, according to figures verified against government and Central Bank records.

The FY2026 National Budget allocated approximately US$230 million for debt servicing. An additional roughly US$2 million in the supplementary budget pushed the allocation to approximately US$232 million.

Think about that number.

US$232 million.

That represents almost one-quarter of the celebrated US$1 billion revenue milestone.

Every dollar spent servicing debt is a dollar unavailable at that moment for another public purpose. It could have helped finance roads, hospitals, schools, agricultural infrastructure, electricity, water systems and other investments.

Of course, governments must honor legitimate debts. The issue is not whether Liberia should repay its obligations. The issue is whether the borrowing that created those obligations generated enough productive economic and social returns to justify the burden now being carried by taxpayers.

If Liberia continues borrowing while failing to create productive assets, today's revenue gains can increasingly become tomorrow's debt-service payments.

Capital Spending Must Stop Being the Casualty

Another problem deserves serious attention: the difference between budgeting money and actually spending it on development projects.

Liberia has historically struggled with the execution of public investment. Recurrent obligations--salaries, government operations, debt payments and other routine expenses--tend to receive priority because government must continue functioning.

Capital projects are easier to delay.

That means a road may appear in the budget without being completed. A school may be appropriated without being built. A clinic may be promised without becoming operational.

This is precisely why the US$1 billion revenue achievement presents an opportunity.

The additional fiscal capacity should increasingly be directed toward productive capital expenditure--investments that create jobs today while increasing Liberia's productive capacity tomorrow.

Build farm-to-market roads and Liberian contractors, engineers and laborers work.

Expand electricity and businesses become more competitive.

Invest in agriculture and agro-processing and young Liberians gain employment while food imports decline.

Construct and equip hospitals and healthcare workers gain jobs while Liberians receive better treatment at home.

Build quality schools, vocational institutions and technical centers and Liberia begins producing the skilled workforce necessary for industrialization.

Capital expenditure, when properly selected, transparently procured and effectively implemented, can generate employment while building national assets.

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That is where increased domestic revenue should take Liberia.

The Real Billion-Dollar Milestone

Liberia should recognize the LRA's achievement. Increasing domestic revenue collection reduces dependence on foreign assistance and gives the country greater control over its development priorities.

But government must understand something equally important:

Citizens do not experience development through revenue dashboards. They experience it through their daily lives.

They experience development when the road to their community is passable throughout the year.

They experience it when their children receive quality education.

They experience it when medicine is available at the hospital.

They experience it when a mother can safely deliver her baby.

They experience it when teachers, nurses, doctors, police officers and soldiers can live decently from their salaries.

They experience it when farmers can reach markets and young people can find productive employment without depending on political connections.

They experience it when families no longer need to leave Liberia simply to obtain reliable medical treatment.

That is development.

So, congratulations to the Liberia Revenue Authority for crossing the US$1 billion threshold.

But there should be no national victory lap yet.

The real milestone will come when the billions collected by the government begin producing visible development, sustainable employment and measurable improvements in the lives of ordinary Liberians.

Until then, US$1 billion is an impressive accounting achievement--but it is not yet a development achievement.

Revenue is the means. The Liberian people must be the end.

About the Author : Seltue Robert Karweaye Sr. is a Liberian policy analyst, security expert, researcher, and commentary writer with interests in governance, public finance, economic development, public policy, and national security