Liberia: Klay Gets Ultrasound Scanner to Boost Maternal Care

KLAY — Klay Health Center in Bomi County has received and installed a new ultrasound scanner as part of a Ministry of Health initiative aimed at strengthening maternal and fetal healthcare services across Liberia.

The equipment was provided and installed by the Ministry's ultrasound training team following intensive training for health workers in obstetric ultrasound techniques, equipment operation and maintenance.

According to the Ministry of Health, the training focused particularly on the early detection of high-risk pregnancies and other conditions that could threaten the lives of mothers and their unborn babies.

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The initiative is intended to strengthen the capacity of healthcare workers to identify pregnancy-related complications early and facilitate timely referrals and treatment.

The Ministry disclosed that during the initial phase of the program, 100 patients were screened across Bomi, Margibi and Grand Bassa counties.

Of that number, approximately 20 patients were identified as high-risk cases, while 10 required immediate hospital admission.

The ultrasound training and deployment initiative is expected to move next to Montserrado, Bong and Grand Cape Mount counties as the Ministry expands access to diagnostic services.

Alongside the deployment, Quality Improvement Teams at selected high-volume health facilities in the targeted counties have been refreshed and reactivated to help maintain standards of care.

The installation of the scanner at Klay Health Center is expected to improve access to diagnostic services, particularly for pregnant women who require early screening for potentially serious complications.

The Ministry says the broader initiative is intended to improve early detection, referral and treatment of maternal and fetal health conditions across the country.