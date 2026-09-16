Liberia: Transport Ministry Breaks Ground for U.S.$187k Maryland Regional Office

The Ministry of Transport has broken ground for the construction of a US$187,679 regional office in Maryland County as part of a broader government effort to decentralize transportation services across Liberia.

The facility, to be constructed in Pleebo-Sodoken District, is expected to serve Maryland, Grand Kru, River Gee, Grand Gedeh and Sinoe counties, reducing the need for residents of the southeast to travel long distances for transportation-related services.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, September 15, 2026, and brought together Transport Ministry officials, county authorities, traditional and religious leaders, women and youth representatives, contractors and residents.

Wilmont B. Chearu, Director of Planning, Policy and Research at the Ministry of Transport, said the project reflects the ministry's commitment to bringing essential services closer to citizens.

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According to Chearu, the regional office will provide services including driver and motorcycle training and the processing of transportation-related documents.

He said residents have for years complained about the cost and inconvenience of traveling outside their counties to access such services.

"When completed, this office will provide citizens with easier access to the services of the Ministry of Transport without having to travel long distances," Chearu said.

He added that the project is also expected to create employment opportunities for residents of the southeastern region.

Pleebo City Mayor Larry Geekor welcomed the project and commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Ministry of Transport for extending the initiative to Pleebo-Sodoken District.

Geekor said the project would create jobs, particularly for young people, and contribute to economic activity in the district.

He pledged the cooperation of city authorities with the ministry and contractor to ensure the project's successful completion and urged the contractor to prioritize qualified Maryland County residents for employment during construction.

Maryland County Superintendent Nathaniel S. Toe described the project as an important step toward decentralizing government services and promoting development in the county.

Toe said development initiatives should be embraced regardless of political affiliation because public infrastructure is intended to benefit all citizens.

He thanked President Boakai, the Ministry of Transport and traditional authorities in Pleebo-Sodoken for supporting the project and making land available for its construction.

The superintendent urged residents to protect public development projects and called on the contractor to complete the facility within the agreed timeframe.

Traditional leaders representing communities in Pleebo also welcomed the project, saying it would bring development and employment opportunities to the area.

They pledged to cooperate with the Ministry of Transport and expressed willingness to make additional land available for future development projects where necessary.

However, the traditional leaders urged government institutions to follow established procedures when acquiring land for public projects.

Deputy Transport Minister Rudolph Natt said the Maryland project forms part of a wider national initiative to decentralize the ministry's services.

He disclosed that similar groundbreaking ceremonies were being held in Bomi, Nimba and Lofa counties as the ministry expands its operations outside Monrovia.

Natt, who described himself as a son of Maryland County, commended Senator James P. Biney for advocating for the establishment of the regional office in the county.

He said although the ministry had already planned to decentralize its services, Biney's engagement helped accelerate the process in Maryland.

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Natt also disclosed that the ministry has engaged the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning over plans to recruit approximately 10 to 11 Maryland residents onto the government payroll later this year.

He said the regional office would further create employment opportunities while reducing the financial burden on residents who currently travel long distances for driver training and other transportation services.

Natt assured residents that the ministry intends to maintain a permanent presence in Maryland through the regional office.

He also commended County Transport Coordinator Paul Geneyan for helping coordinate the project and pledged continued collaboration with local authorities, young people and residents.

According to the Ministry of Transport, construction of the regional office is expected to be completed before the end of 2026.