Liberia: Boakai, U.S. Lawmakers Meet

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joseph Boakai has begun a series of high-level engagements with United States lawmakers, holding separate talks Tuesday with Senator Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and Congressman Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as Liberia pushes for stronger investment, trade and security cooperation with Washington.

The meetings provide the first substantive details of Boakai's congressional agenda since his arrival in Washington on Monday ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Liberian Embassy had announced that Boakai would meet ranking congressional leaders to strengthen U.S.-Liberia relations, without initially identifying the lawmakers or issues that would dominate the discussions.

Tuesday's meetings have now begun to fill in that picture.

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In talks with Alsobrooks, Boakai focused heavily on investment and implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Liberia and the State of Maryland in June.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in trade and investment, education, workforce development, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, tourism, public administration and cultural exchange.

Boakai stressed that the agreement must move "from paper to practical action" capable of creating jobs, improving skills and expanding opportunities for Liberians.

The discussions also explored possible cooperation between institutions in Liberia and Maryland, particularly in education, workforce training, agriculture, infrastructure and technology.

Alsobrooks welcomed the partnership and expressed support for its objectives, according to the Executive Mansion.

But Boakai's subsequent Capitol Hill meeting with Meeks widened the conversation from the Liberia-Maryland relationship to broader questions of U.S.-Liberia economic and strategic cooperation.

Meeks represents New York's Fifth Congressional District and currently serves as the ranking Democratic member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, placing him among the senior congressional figures involved in U.S. foreign policy oversight.

According to the Liberian Embassy, discussions between Boakai and Meeks covered Liberia's democratic progress, economic development priorities, regional peace and security, trade and investment, and opportunities for stronger institutional and people-to-people partnerships.

Boakai highlighted opportunities for increased American private-sector participation in Liberia and called for expanded trade and investment between the two countries.

The President also outlined his administration's commitments to democratic governance, the rule of law, accountable public institutions and creating an environment capable of supporting sustainable economic growth.

Regional security featured prominently in the talks, with Boakai and Meeks exchanging views on developments in West Africa and cooperation on peace, stability, democratic governance and human rights.

The discussions take on an additional dimension with Liberia now serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

Liberia began its two-year UN Security Council term on January 1, 2026, alongside Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Latvia.

Boakai and Meeks discussed how Liberia's position on the Council could provide opportunities for closer cooperation with the United States on peacebuilding and international security, according to the Embassy.

Taken together, the Alsobrooks and Meeks meetings show two tracks emerging from Boakai's Washington engagements: an economic track focused on investment, jobs, skills and institutional partnerships, and a diplomatic and security track centered on Liberia's relationship with Washington and its expanding role in regional and international affairs.

Additional congressional engagements are expected as part of the President's Washington itinerary.

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Boakai is accompanied by Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti; Minister Without Portfolio Hadja Mamaka Bility; National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods; Director General of the Cabinet Nathaniel T. Kwabo; Liberia's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh; and other officials.

The President will subsequently travel to New York, where he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 24 and participate in meetings on the margins of the gathering.

Following the UN engagements, Boakai is expected to return to the Washington area for the Liberia Annual Diaspora Conference in Alexandria, Virginia, September 25-27, where he will deliver the keynote address.

With more congressional meetings expected, the Washington leg of Boakai's U.S. visit is increasingly taking shape around a broader question: how Liberia can translate its historic relationship with the United States into deeper economic, institutional and security cooperation.