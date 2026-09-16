Liberia: Leiti Takes Extractive-Sector Transparency to Rural Communities

For many Liberians living far from Monrovia, decisions about mining, forestry and agricultural concessions can seem to be made in distant government offices, corporate boardrooms and technical meetings whose language is often inaccessible to ordinary citizens.

The Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) is now attempting to narrow that distance.

The institution has launched a nationwide dissemination campaign to take the findings of its 16th EITI Report directly to citizens across Liberia's four regions, using simplified reports, charts, graphs and community discussions to explain how the country's extractive sector operates, what companies are required to pay, what government receives and what obligations concessionaires have under their agreements.

The campaign reached Gbarnga, Bong County, on Tuesday, September 15, where LEITI Technical Officer McDonald S. Kerl told participants that transparency has little value if information remains confined to technical documents that ordinary citizens cannot understand or use.

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"Disseminating the summary report stimulates public debates at various levels within communities across the country," Kerl said.

That philosophy could make the exercise particularly important for rural Liberia, where many communities live closest to concession operations but often have the least access to technical information about the contracts governing those operations.

The LEITI is therefore taking the extractive debate beyond Monrovia as the nation's natural-resource economy is not a peripheral part of national development.

LEITI's 2023 report shows that the extractive sectors covered by the report generated US$152.46 million in government revenue in 2023, equivalent to 21.46 percent of total domestic revenues. Mining, agriculture and forestry also generated about US$1.087 billion in exports, representing 97.55 percent of the country's total exports, while those sectors accounted for 55.66 percent of GDP.

Those figures explain why the question of who understands the country's concession agreements--and who can hold their implementers accountable--is not merely technical.

It is a question of public governance.

The 16th report covers information on revenue collection, production, exports, licenses, contracts, state participation, environmental and social expenditures, beneficial ownership and other dimensions of the extractive sector.

LEITI's decision to take simplified versions of that information into communities therefore represents an important shift from disclosure as publication to disclosure as public engagement.

The distinction matters.

Publishing a 200-page technical report online may satisfy a transparency requirement, but it does not necessarily mean that a farmer in a concession-hosting community, a local journalist, a town chief or a youth leader can determine whether a company is meeting its contractual obligations.

A community meeting in Gbarnga, Foya, Zorzor or Voinjama can begin to bridge that gap.

Why rural communities stand to benefit most

The significance of the initiative becomes clearer when viewed from the perspective of communities where extractive activities actually occur.

Residents in concession areas routinely encounter questions concerning employment, roads, schools, clinics, environmental protection, social agreements, land use, community development contributions and other obligations.

Yet without access to the relevant contracts and payment information, communities can struggle to distinguish between what a company is legally obligated to provide, what it provides voluntarily and what government itself is responsible for delivering.

LEITI's campaign is intended to help make those distinctions clearer.

Kerl said citizens would receive information about concession operations, payments made by companies and revenues received by government. He said this could help residents question concessionaires and public officials about whether contractual commitments are being honored.

That is particularly important for Mineral Development Agreements (MDAs), which establish terms and obligations for major mining investments between companies and the Liberian state.

The LEITI 16th report itself contains information on active MDAs and mining licenses, while LEITI has established disclosure practices for oil and gas, agriculture and forestry contracts, as well as MDAs and specified mining licenses.

For rural citizens, the practical question is therefore no longer simply whether an MDA exists.

It is, what does the agreement actually require, who is responsible, what has been paid, what has been delivered and what remains outstanding?

That is where transparency can become accountability. One of the most potentially consequential aspects of the campaign is its emphasis on enabling citizens to use information in public forums.

Kerl said citizens could use the information when engaging elected and appointed officials during county sittings and other public discussions.

That could strengthen the quality of local debate.

Instead of a community representative asking generally why a concessionaire has not provided a road or why government revenue has not translated into visible development, citizens equipped with contractual and financial information can ask more precise questions.

The same applies to lawmakers and county officials.

Information about payments and contractual obligations can give legislators additional material when reviewing concession agreements and overseeing implementation.

In that sense, LEITI's role extends beyond publishing numbers. It is attempting to create an information chain between concession agreements, government revenues, communities and public oversight.

But there is an important limitation that makes this outreach especially relevant.

The country's extractive revenues do not automatically translate into direct financial benefits for the communities where resources are extracted.

The 2026 EITI Validation Report found that Liberia has made significant progress in transparency and public debate but also identified delays in operationalizing the Revenue Sharing Act of 2022, which has affected the flow of mining revenues to local communities.

The validation report specifically recommended prompt implementation of revenue-sharing legislation to ensure local communities receive their share of mining revenues.

That makes citizen education particularly important.

A community cannot effectively demand its lawful share of revenues if residents do not know what revenues exist, what the law provides or which institution is responsible for transferring them.

Transparency, therefore, can be viewed as the first step in a longer accountability process--information → public understanding → questioning → institutional response → accountability.

But the chain breaks if government agencies fail to respond or if citizens cannot verify the information provided.

The timing of the campaign also comes as Liberia's EITI process receives relatively strong international recognition.

In its July 2026 validation, the EITI Board gave Liberia an overall "Very Good" score of 80 points under the 2023 EITI Standard. The assessment gave Liberia strong marks for stakeholder engagement, public debate and data accessibility. It also noted that LEITI has used infographics, local-language translations, high-school debate programs and its online Data Portal to make extractive information more accessible.

But the same assessment identified significant weaknesses.

Among them were concerns about data quality, beneficial-ownership disclosure and delays in subnational revenue transfers. The validation also found inconsistencies in production, export and tax data that could indicate risks of revenue leakage.

This is an important reminder that transparency is not the same as perfection.

Even when information is publicly available, its usefulness depends on whether it is accurate, complete, timely and understandable.

LEITI's own 16th report shows this challenge. For 2023, total extractive revenues were reported at US$152.46 million, but only US$97.90 million--64 percent--was within the reconciled revenue scope. Other amounts were disclosed unilaterally by government agencies or companies, while US$17.50 million was classified as revenue from unidentified taxes.

For citizens, these distinctions may appear complicated. That is precisely why taking the information into communities matters.

LEITI's nationwide approach divides the country into four regions. Region One covers Lofa, Bong and Nimba; Region Two includes Grand Cape Mount, Bomi and Gbarpolu; Region Three comprises Margibi, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Montserrado and Sinoe; while Region Four covers Maryland, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Grand Kru.

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The participation model is deliberately broad. Women, young people, elders, persons with disabilities, concession representatives, civil society organizations, community-based organizations, traditional leaders, county superintendents, mayors, development partners and district commissioners are among those being targeted.

That inclusiveness is important because extractive-sector decisions affect different groups differently.

Women may be concerned about livelihoods and environmental impacts. Young people may focus on employment and skills development. Traditional leaders may be concerned about land and community agreements. Local authorities may focus on revenue and development obligations.

A single national conversation cannot adequately capture all of those interests.

Ultimately, however, the success of LEITI's campaign should not be measured simply by the number of counties visited, reports distributed or community meetings held.

The more difficult test is what citizens do with the information--and how institutions respond.

The initiative, supported by the Government of Liberia and GIZ, therefore has the potential to become more than an information campaign.

It could become a form of civic education around natural-resource governance for rural communities, while for concession companies, it creates an opportunity to explain their obligations, payments and community commitments directly to the populations affected by their operations.

On the national level, it creates a more informed constituency capable of asking evidence-based questions about revenue collection, contracts and development commitments, while for civil society and journalists, it provides data that can strengthen fact-checking, investigative reporting and public oversight.

The extractive sector has historically been associated with questions of resource governance, conflict, corruption, land, environmental degradation and unequal distribution of benefits. The EITI process emerged partly from that history, and Liberia has continued to use the mechanism to encourage public debate and improve transparency.

The challenge now is to ensure that transparency does not stop at disclosure.