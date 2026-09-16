Liberia: Fawe Targets 650 Liberians for Tertiary, Tvet Opportunities

The Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) Liberia Chapter is targeting 650 marginalized young women and men for university and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) opportunities under its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

The initiative, implemented through the FAWE Mastercard Foundation Completion Facility Program, seeks to expand access to tertiary and technical education for young Liberians facing financial, social and other barriers to continuing their education in underserved communities.

FAWE Liberia Executive Director Millias Z. Sheriff disclosed the initiative Tuesday, September 15, 2026, during a refresher training and induction exercise for members of the National Recruitment Committee in Monrovia.

Held under the theme "Bridging and TVET Institutions," the training brought together representatives of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Commission on Higher Education, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, National Commission on Disabilities, Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), universities, TVET institutions, civil society organizations and community structures.

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Sheriff said the program is being implemented across 10 counties and will provide bursary support to 650 young women and men seeking higher education and TVET opportunities.

He said beneficiaries should not be viewed simply as numbers.

"For some, this bursary may be the difference between going to university and staying at home," Sheriff said.

He added that for others, the opportunity could provide technical skills leading to employment, entrepreneurship and greater economic independence.

Sheriff said the initiative is particularly important for persons with disabilities, refugees, internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups, in line with approved program criteria.

He said the National Recruitment Committee has a major responsibility to ensure beneficiaries are selected through a fair, transparent and accountable process.

"Our responsibility is not to select people we know. Our responsibility is to select eligible applicants who meet the established criteria," Sheriff said.

He warned committee members against favoritism, discrimination, political or personal influence and other considerations outside the approved selection criteria.

Sheriff also emphasized safeguarding and confidentiality, noting that committee members would have access to sensitive applicant information.

"Our objective is to ensure that the process is not only fair, but is also seen to be fair," he said.

LRRRC Executive Director Cole Bangalu said the initiative could help address persistent educational challenges facing refugees, returnees and displaced populations.

"When we read and we were engaged by FAWE with their partner Mastercard, that this program was being initiated for vulnerable people, we thought it was a dream realized," Bangalu said.

He welcomed the inclusion of vulnerable groups but stressed that selection must remain credible.

"Selection must be based strictly on established criteria, merits, vulnerability and eligibility, not on political affiliations, personal connections, favoritism or other considerations unrelated to the program," he said.

For his part, Nathaniel Cisco, Assistant Minister of Education for TVET, STEM, and Special and Inclusive Education, said government scholarships alone are insufficient to meet Liberia's educational needs.

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"There are people who need to get back to school. They just can't get there because there's no support," Cisco said.

He said Liberia's future doctors, pilots, scientists and other professionals need opportunities to develop their potential.

Cisco commended FAWE for incorporating persons with disabilities and urged the recruitment committee to apply fairness, transparency and inclusion throughout the selection process.

"The rubrics, the point of reference, and the safeguarding guidelines you will be walking through are not mere formalities," Cisco said. "They are safeguards that ensure this process remains fair, transparent, and free of biases."

He reaffirmed the Ministry of Education's commitment to supporting FAWE Liberia and its partners, expressing hope that the initiative would provide life-changing opportunities for deserving young Liberians.