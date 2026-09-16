Liberia: Boakai Hails LRA CG Jallah, Taxpayers

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has commended Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah and his team for their contribution to Liberia's historic achievement of mobilizing more than US$1 billion in domestic revenue for the first time in the country's 179-year history.

In a special address marking the milestone, President Boakai credited the achievement to the leadership and work of the LRA, collaboration across government, and the commitment of Liberians and taxpayers.

"It comes from the hard work of Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah and his team at the Liberia Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, a whole-of-government approach, and the resilience of the Liberian people," President Boakai said.

The milestone marks significant growth in Liberia's domestic revenue performance. According to figures highlighted by the President, collections increased from approximately US$612 million in 2023 to US$699 million in 2024 and US$848 million in 2025.

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In 2026, domestic revenue surpassed US$1 billion, representing an increase of more than US$388 million, or about 63 percent, over the 2023 level. The Government is targeting US$1.3 billion by the end of the year.

President Boakai emphasized that the revenue was mobilized domestically through lawful taxes, duties, fees, and other payments rather than through borrowing or foreign aid.

Under Commissioner General Jallah's leadership, the LRA has intensified reforms aimed at strengthening compliance and enforcement, expanding digitalization, improving taxpayer services, enhancing revenue assurance, and modernizing tax and Customs administration.

The President also recognized taxpayers for their contribution to the historic achievement, noting that the milestone also belongs to market women, traders, workers, professionals, and businesses across the tax net.

While celebrating the milestone, President Boakai called for continued domestic resource mobilization and accountability, stressing that the achievement must translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Liberians.

The historic US$1 billion milestone represents a major advancement in Liberia's domestic resource mobilization drive and strengthens the country's capacity to finance national development through resources generated at home.