Liberia: From 'Beautiful English' to Serious Business

editorial

When President Joseph Boakai last sat at the center of American power with President Donald Trump, much of the world came away talking about two words: "beautiful English."

The remark became the highlight of headlines and memes. Liberia's history and the fact that English is its official language suddenly became subjects of international conversation.

But a great deal has happened since then. And as President Boakai returns to Washington this week, this time to meet ranking members of the United States Congress, the conversation has moved from "beautiful English" to serious business.

There have been important gains.

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The United States extended qualifying B1, B2 and B1/B2 visas for Liberians from one year to three years, with multiple entries and no reciprocity fee. That represents meaningful progress for a country whose citizens have historically struggled with access to U.S. visas.

More recently, Monrovia was designated among a relatively small number of regional U.S. visa-processing hubs in Africa as Washington consolidated visa services across the continent. Whatever the longer-term economic benefits may prove to be, Liberia now occupies a more important place in America's consular architecture in West Africa.

There is also the five-year U.S.-Liberia health partnership, under which Washington plans more than US$124 million in support for Liberia's health system, including disease surveillance, laboratories, medicines, healthcare workers, digital health systems and maternal and child health.

These are not insignificant developments. They should be acknowledged. Yet, serious relationships involve responsibilities as well as benefits.

Liberia has agreed to receive up to 1,200 third-country nationals being removed from the United States over a one-year period. The government says there is no quid pro quo and has described the arrangement as humanitarian.

Perhaps so.

But the public announcement came in August 2026, even though the arrangement was based on diplomatic notes exchanged between the two governments in September 2025. Liberians learned about it almost a year later, just two days before the announced arrival of the first group.

Then there is the health agreement itself. While government has announced its broad financial dimensions and objectives, the complete agreement has not been made readily available to the Liberian public. Liberia is expected to make substantial domestic commitments of its own.

These matters deserve more than press releases.

They raise three straightforward questions: What has Liberia gained? What has Liberia committed? And have Liberians been told enough about both?

That is why President Boakai's meetings with members of Congress matter.

Congress is not merely another stop on a presidential itinerary. American lawmakers influence appropriations and policies affecting foreign assistance, security cooperation, health, education and other areas important to countries such as Liberia.

President Boakai should therefore enter those rooms understanding something fundamental about the administration with which Liberia is dealing.

President Trump makes no secret of "America First." His administration approaches foreign relations with an emphasis on identifiable American interests.

There is nothing inherently wrong with that. Governments are supposed to advance the interests of their people.

The lesson for Liberia should be equally simple: America First should remind us to put Liberia first, too.

Our historic relationship with the United States is valuable, but history is not negotiating leverage unless we know how to use it. Friendship cannot mean that Liberia approaches Washington primarily with requests while Washington approaches Monrovia with propositions.

Liberia also brings something to the table.

We have strategic geography on the Atlantic coast, longstanding diplomatic ties with the United States, a maritime registry of global importance, natural resources, regional political significance and a history of security cooperation with Washington.

So what does Liberia want from this evolving relationship over the next five or ten years?

More American investment? Expanded trade? Agricultural transformation? Infrastructure? Security assistance? Greater access for Liberian businesses to American markets? Scholarships and technical training? Stronger health and education systems?

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These objectives should not emerge agreement by agreement. They should form part of a coherent Liberian strategy.

Transparency must be part of that strategy as well.

Confidential diplomacy is sometimes necessary. National commitments hidden from the people until implementation begins are another matter.

If accepting third-country deportees serves Liberia's national interest, government should be able to explain how. If the health agreement is good for Liberia, publishing its substantive terms should strengthen rather than weaken public confidence.

Liberians should not have to speculate about what their country has promised in exchange for what it receives.

The last time President Boakai sat at the center of American power, much of the world talked about how beautifully he spoke English.

This time, as he engages the men and women of the United States Congress, Liberia should hope that something far more important is heard: a clear articulation of what this country brings to the relationship, what it expects from the relationship, and where its interests cannot be negotiated away.

Beautiful English made headlines. Serious business must now produce results.