Liberia: LAMC Launches First Agricultural Show - Agrivoice Liberia - Amplify Farmers' Voices

On Friday, September 11, 2026, the Liberia AgriMedia Cooperative (LAMC) launched AgriVoice Liberia, its agricultural information infrastructural platform dedicated to amplifying farmers' voices. The inaugural episode focused on two major challenges keeping Liberian farmers and processors from growing their businesses: High Production Costs and lack of access to affordable finance.

Madam Josephine George Francis, President of the Farmers Union Network of Liberia (FUNL) and Farmer Jackson Tehmeh, Head of the Jackson Farm Sustainable Agriculture Cooperative in rural Montserrado County were the distinguished guests.

From the field to the studio, the message was clear: Farmers are producing, but the cost is holding them back.

What Farmers Said on Voices from the Field

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:"The cost of producing country rice is high. Because of that, we can only sell our rice to institutional buyers such as WFP, said Mohammed Dukuly, Manager of the Sehjeh Agriculture Production and Processing Company in Bomi County.

Rev. James Paye, Head of the Rice Cassava and Vegetables Producers and Processors Union of Liberia (RCVPPUL) in Bong County added: The Cooperative is actually working, but the lack of access to finance remains a serious challenge. We need a credit facility to move forward.

Both guests confirmed what farmers said: loans require huge collateral, high interest rates. Smallholders and women processors are left out.

Although the government is working to address some of these challenges, progress is slow. The proposed Agriculture Enterprise Development Bank intended to expand access to finance for farmers and other agricultural value chain actors has yet to be established.

Madame Francis emphasized that farmers must be organized into strong cooperatives to negotiate costs and attract finance.

The Jackson Farm Cooperative head, Tehmeh shared how collective buying of inputs and shared processing would help their members cut costs.

Why AgriVoice matters

AgriVoice Liberia is created to bring the experiences, challenges and ideas of farmers and value chain actors directly to policymakers, financial institutions, development partners, businesses and the public to encourage concrete actions. The program is produced by the Liberia AgriMedia Cooperative.