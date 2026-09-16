South Africa: JMPD Units On High Alert Following Murder of Women in Ekurhuleni

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has announced that it is placing operational units on heightened alert along regional borders to support ongoing investigations into the deaths of eight women in Ekurhuleni.

The JMPD expressed "deep sorrow, outrage, and heartfelt condolences" to the affected families and affected communities that the eight women hail from and for those grieving the discovery of the women's bodies.

"While these crimes fall directly under the jurisdiction of the South African Police Service [SAPS] and our sister municipality in Ekurhuleni, gender-based violence and femicide [GBVF] is a national crisis that transcends municipal boundaries. The JMPD firmly asserts that no woman should ever live in fear, whether exercising, commuting, working, or going about her daily life anywhere in Gauteng.

"The JMPD stands in full solidarity with SAPS and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department [EMPD]. We have placed operational units within the City of Johannesburg, particularly along border areas, transit hubs, open fields, and isolated public spaces, on heightened alert to support broader regional intelligence and safety efforts," the law enforcement department stated.

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The JMPD noted its commitment through:

Increased foot and mobile patrols in open spaces, recreational routes, parks, and high-risk pedestrian corridors across all seven regions of Johannesburg.

Active collaboration with City of Johannesburg social development structures and community safety forums to ensure swift response times to incidents of violence or intimidation against women.

Supporting SAPS and neighbouring municipal police services with data, camera surveillance monitoring, and joint law enforcement drives where required.

"The safety of women, children, and vulnerable groups in Johannesburg remains a core operational priority.

"The JMPD urges all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, unfamiliar vehicles loitering near open fields, or individuals targeting pedestrians immediately," the department said.

Durin any emergency, contact the City of Johannesburg Emergency Call Centre on 011 375 5911, or the SAPS Crime Stop: 08600 10111 or GBV Command Centre: 0800 428 428.