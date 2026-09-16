South Africa: Call to Refrain From Sharing False Information About Ekuthuleni Murders

Demonstrators dressed in black gathered on the Sea Point promenade to show solidarity with those affected by gender-based violence. Over a thousand people participated in Cape Town (file photo).

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West has noted a message circulating on social media alleging that a suspect described as the "Kempton Park Serial Killer" has relocated to Potchefstroom and that an extensive police operation has been launched in the city.

In a statement on Wednesday, the SAPS urged the public not to treat the circulating message as an official alert unless and until it is confirmed through SAPS communication channels.

"At this stage, the Potchefstroom police have not found an official report or complaint confirming the specific claims contained in the circulating message, including the alleged relocation of a suspect to Potchefstroom, the alleged incident near the Bult, the description of the suspect, or claims regarding a mobile command centre, drones and specialised units," the police said.

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The SAPS in the North West further added that it is aware of the serious investigations currently taking place in Gauteng's Kempton Park area.

"This does not, on its own, establish that a suspect connected to those investigations has relocated to Potchefstroom."

This comes as Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia, has assured the nation that a high-level, multidisciplinary team has the required expertise to investigate a streak of murders of women in Ekurhuleni.

"The team is in place, and I can give you the assurance, based on past experience, that when it comes to such situations, the South African Police Service has the experience, the high-level expertise, to investigate cases of this kind," he said at a media briefing on Tuesday night.

Over the weekend, police revealed the discovery of the bodies of four women in the same area over a period of approximately two months.

Two more bodies were subsequently discovered in different areas of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng on Monday (14 September 2026) and on Tuesday morning (15 September 2026), with the discovery of an eighth body announced on Tuesday evening.

North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, has appealed to the community to remain calm, vigilant and responsible when sharing information.

He said police understand the concern that such a message can cause, particularly among residents and students.

"We appeal to the community not to spread unverified information or create unnecessary panic, because any genuine operational development or public safety warning will be communicated through official SAPS channels.

"Members of the public are nevertheless encouraged to observe sensible personal-safety precautions, particularly after dark. SAPS safety guidance includes avoiding walking alone where possible, using well-lit areas and remaining aware of one's surroundings," said Naidoo.

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He further urged residents and businesses who may have information relating to a criminal incident to report it to the police rather than attempting to investigate or confront any person themselves.

In cases of emergency or reporting crime, contact 10111 or your local police station, while Crime Stop 08600 10111 can be used to provide information about criminal activity.

"The public is further reminded that false or misleading information circulated through social media can cause unnecessary fear and divert police resources. SAPS has previously warned communities about the consequences of circulating unverified police related information. Members of the public are encouraged to obtain police information directly from official SAPS communication platforms and to verify alarming messages before forwarding them," said the police.

The official police channels are:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/SAPoliceService

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SAPoliceService

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sapoliceservice_za/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SAPoliceService

Website: www.saps.gov.za