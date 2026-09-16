Nigeria: Security Agents Raid Kidnappers' Enclave, Rescue Seven in Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued seven kidnapped victims from a suspected kidnappers' enclave during an operation in Ohimini LGA of Benue State.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), working with the police and local vigilantes, have rescued seven persons from a suspected kidnappers' enclave in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims were rescued on Monday after troops conducted an operation around Amla-Icho, Ogobia and Anpekchi communities, where suspected kidnappers were reportedly operating.

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Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Ahmad Zubairu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.

Mr Zubairu said the operation followed credible intelligence on the activities of the suspected kidnappers in the area.

He said troops, alongside police personnel and local vigilantes, moved into the identified areas to search for the victims and disrupt the activities of the criminals.

"On sighting troops' approach, the suspected kidnappers fled into the surrounding terrain, abandoning their victims in the process.

"The troops immediately secured the area and successfully rescued seven kidnapped victims, bringing them out of harm's way," he said.

Mr Zubairu said a vehicle allegedly linked to the criminal operation was also recovered during the operation and handed over to the police for further investigation.

The rescue comes amid renewed security operations against criminal gangs and kidnappers in Benue.

On 2 September, troops operating along the Gbise-Igyudu Road in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area killed a suspected bandit during an encounter with criminal elements. Another suspect fled, while troops recovered a pistol, magazines, ammunition and a mobile phone.

The operation followed an earlier encounter on 19 August along the Jortar-Atume axis of Katsina-Ala, where troops killed a suspected kidnapper identified as "Cool Nigga" and recovered a motorcycle allegedly used by the gang.

Security agencies have also intensified operations in other parts of the state following recent attacks on security personnel and civilians.

In Logo Local Government Area, an attack on Ayilamo on 10 and 11 September left four police officers and seven civilians dead, according to authorities.

The State Security Service subsequently arrested three suspects allegedly linked to the attack.

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Mr Zubairu commended the troops for their prompt response and the police and local vigilantes for their cooperation during the Ohimini operation.

He urged residents to continue providing security agencies with timely and credible information on the activities of suspected criminals.

He said cooperation between security agencies and local communities remained important to tackling kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the state.

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