Nigeria: NCTC and NECSOB Launch Partnership to Strengthen Nigeria's Whole-of-Society Response to Terrorism

press release

The partnership brings together the NCTC's national leadership role in coordinating Nigeria's counter-terrorism response and NECSOB's extensive network of more than 200 civil society organisations working directly with communities across the North-East

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), operating under the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno State (NECSOB) have launched a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation between government, civil society and communities in support of Nigeria's efforts to prevent and counter terrorism.

Alongside existing efforts with the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) network and others, this marks another milestone in expansion of existing civil-security partnership by NCTC, boosting reach of the agencies in region specific campaigns.

The partnership brings together the NCTC's national leadership role in coordinating Nigeria's counter-terrorism response and NECSOB's extensive network of more than 200 civil society organisations working directly with communities across the North-East. Together, the two organisations will work to strengthen public trust, promote community resilience and encourage greater cooperation between citizens, civil society and security actors.

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The initiative reflects the NCTC's commitment to a whole-of-society approach to countering terrorism and violent extremism. While security agencies play a vital role in protecting communities, lasting security depends on the active participation of citizens, community leaders, civil society organisations, faith groups, educators, youth organisations and the media. By bringing these voices together, the partnership seeks to build stronger, safer and more resilient communities across Nigeria.

As part of the partnership, the NCTC and NECSOB will collaborate on public awareness campaigns, community engagement activities and initiatives designed to promote peace, strengthen social cohesion and support national security objectives. These activities will showcase positive efforts to protect civilians and livelihoods and encourage citizens to play an active role in preventing and countering terrorism.

Speaking on behalf of the partnership General Laka from the NCTC stated:

"This partnership demonstrates the power of collective action. When government institutions, civil society organisations, communities and the media work together, we can strengthen resilience, build trust and create an environment in which terrorism and violent extremism have less space to operate."

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Through this partnership, the NCTC and NECSOB are reaffirming their commitment to a united national effort against terrorism, one that recognises security as a shared responsibility and places communities at the heart of building a safer and more peaceful future for Nigeria.

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