Cote d'Ivoire/Nigeria: Flamingos Land in Abidjan for Wafu-B U-17 Tourney

The West African Football Union Zone B has selected 14 referees from the regional 'Young Talents' refereeing course that took place in Ghana six months ago, to officiate at the 2nd edition of the WAFU-B U17 Girls Tournament taking place in Yamoussoukro, 15th - 28th September.

Two referees were selected from each of the seven countries within the zone.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's U17 girls, Flamingos, have arrived in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan on taheir way to the city of Yamoussoukro for the 2nd WAFU-B U17 Girls Tournament, after travelling from Abuja on Monday morning.

Coach Hakeem Busari picked 20 players for the tournament, which is seen as a prime preparatory ground for Nigeria and Ghana - the two WAFU-B teams among Africa's four flag-bearers at this year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals. The others are Kenya and Zambia.

This year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals will be hosted by Morocco, 17th October - 8th November, with Nigeria up against North Korea, Puerto Rico and Poland in Group B while Ghana must tackle Canada, Brazil and Norway in Group C.

Following the withdrawal of Benin Republic's U17 team from the competition, the Flamingos will now play their counterparts from Niger Republic in their first match on Wednesday, and not Ghana's Princesses.