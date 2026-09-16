Liberia: CSOs Demand Lawmakers' Recall to Pass Wecc Bills

Say Unaddressed Atrocities Undermine Liberia's Reconciliation, Development

MONROVIA, September 14, 2026 -- A coalition of civil society organizations is calling on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to recall members of the 55th Legislature from their agricultural break to pass legislation establishing Liberia's proposed War and Economic Crimes Court and National Anti-Corruption Court.

In a joint advocacy statement issued over the weekend, the organizations said further delays in establishing the courts could undermine efforts to address wartime atrocities, corruption and economic crimes and weaken public confidence in the country's justice system.

Reading the statement on behalf of the organizations, Chief Executive Officer of People Uniting for Peace in Liberia, Rev. Adolphus Capehart, said victims of Liberia's civil wars have waited decades for credible accountability for serious violations committed during the conflicts.

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He said unresolved wartime atrocities continue to affect Liberia's reconciliation and development, while corruption and economic crimes remain major challenges to effective governance.

Capehart said that although the Boakai administration has repeatedly expressed its commitment to strengthening justice and accountability, delays in establishing the proposed courts have raised concerns among victims, civil society organizations, faith-based groups and ordinary citizens.

The organizations are therefore seeking clarity from the government on what is preventing the courts from being established and operationalized.

They want the government to publicly explain the current status of the legislative and institutional processes and identify any outstanding constitutional, legal, administrative, financial or political obstacles.

Capehart also called for clarity on the proposed National Anti-Corruption Court, including a timeline and specific steps toward its establishment.

According to him, the proposed courts should not be viewed merely as government programs, but as mechanisms for accountability, national reconciliation, constitutional governance and the protection of future generations.

He said the War and Economic Crimes Court would provide a mechanism for addressing serious violations committed during Liberia's civil wars, while the National Anti-Corruption Court would strengthen the country's capacity to prosecute major corruption and economic crimes through a specialized judicial process.

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Capehart stressed that the organizations' advocacy is not intended to create confrontation with the government, but to push for greater clarity, accountability and action.

The coalition also called for meaningful participation by victims, civil society organizations, faith and traditional leaders, women, youth and other stakeholders in efforts to establish the courts.

It further proposed an open engagement involving the Presidency, Legislature and civil society to advance efforts to address impunity, strengthen the rule of law and protect the rights of victims and survivors.

The organizations are demanding a clear public roadmap and timeline for the establishment and operationalization of both courts, arguing that such a plan would reduce uncertainty and demonstrate the government's commitment to accountability.

They said they remain prepared to work with the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, victims' groups, religious and traditional leaders, development partners and other stakeholders to ensure that the process is independent, transparent, credible, victim-centered and nationally owned.

The coalition urged the Boakai administration to move beyond commitments and establish institutions capable of delivering accountability and strengthening Liberia's democratic and justice systems.