West Africa: Liberia Crosses U.S.$1 Billion Domestic Revenue Mark

Finance Minister Announces Milestone in Maryland County

HARPER, Maryland County, September 14, 2026 -- Liberia has crossed the US$1 billion mark in domestic revenue collection, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan announced Monday, marking a major milestone in the government's domestic resource mobilization drive.

Ngafuan disclosed the achievement in Harper, Maryland County, during the 17th Founders' Day celebration of William V.S. Tubman University.

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The announcement represents continued growth in domestic revenue collection in recent years and comes as the government seeks to increase locally generated resources to finance development and reduce dependence on external assistance.

Liberia collected approximately US$699 million in domestic revenue in 2024 before increasing collections to about US$848 million in 2025, surpassing the target of US$804.6 million.

By August 18, 2026, domestic revenue collections had reportedly reached US$904.7 million, putting the government on course to surpass the US$1 billion threshold.

The latest figure comes as the government implements a national budget of approximately US$1.25 billion for 2026, one of the largest in Liberia's history.

Crossing the US$1 billion domestic revenue mark could provide the government with greater fiscal space to fund national priorities, including roads, healthcare, education, electricity, water and other public services.

It also places increased focus on how the government manages and allocates the additional resources amid continuing demands for improved public services and infrastructure, particularly in communities outside Monrovia.

The Boakai administration has been pursuing measures aimed at increasing tax compliance, broadening the revenue base, digitizing revenue administration and improving collections from major sectors of the economy.

The government has maintained that stronger domestic resource mobilization is essential to financing its development agenda and reducing Liberia's reliance on donor funding.

The International Monetary Fund has similarly encouraged Liberia to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization alongside prudent expenditure and fiscal management.

However, increasing domestic revenue also presents the government with the challenge of balancing stronger tax collection against the financial pressures facing households and businesses.

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Ngafuan's announcement in Harper comes amid continuing calls for increased government investment in education and other basic services across the counties.

Tubman University, where the announcement was made, is Liberia's second public university and a major higher education institution serving southeastern Liberia.

Established initially as William V.S. Tubman College of Technology in 1978, the institution was transformed into a university in 2009 and has since expanded its academic programs.

The US$1 billion milestone is expected to intensify public scrutiny over government expenditure and whether rising domestic revenue translates into measurable improvements in infrastructure and basic services.

For the Boakai administration, the achievement represents progress in domestic resource mobilization, but the longer-term impact will depend on how effectively the revenue is managed and converted into development programs and services across the country.