West Africa: Liberia Seeks U.S.$22m for Cancer Center

- Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr. has appealed for increased international support to help Liberia establish its first comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment center, as the government seeks to expand cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in healthcare, agriculture and radiation safety.

Addressing the 70th IAEA General Conference in Vienna on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., Koung said Liberia is seeking to move beyond individual technical projects toward a broader national partnership with the agency.

He reaffirmed Liberia's support for the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology, arguing that developing countries should have equitable access to its benefits.

"Access to peaceful nuclear technology must not be determined by geography or by national income. Its benefits must reach people in countries with the greatest needs," Koung said.

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The Vice President said Liberia wants to use nuclear science to strengthen healthcare, improve food security, build climate resilience and establish stronger radiation safety systems in line with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

A major focus of Liberia's engagement with the IAEA is the establishment of the country's first comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment center.

According to 2024 figures cited by Koung, Liberia recorded approximately 4,217 new cancer cases and 2,745 cancer-related deaths, with breast, cervical, prostate and liver cancers among the most common.

"Despite our best efforts, our resources can support and manage only a few of these cases," Koung said, noting that patients who can afford treatment abroad are often forced to leave the country for specialized care.

President Boakai and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi broke ground for the proposed cancer center in July 2025.

Koung said the government is now seeking to mobilize at least US$22 million to construct, equip and sustainably operate the facility.

"We thank the IAEA for this support, which addresses a critical medical challenge and deepens our technical cooperation," he said. "The IAEA's Rays of Hope must reach countries where cancer patients have the least access to diagnosis and treatment."

Koung said establishing the center will require not only modern medical equipment but also specialized training for oncologists, radiologists, medical physicists, radiation therapists and technicians.

Liberia is seeking continued IAEA assistance in those areas as it works to develop the technical capacity needed to operate the facility.

Beyond healthcare, Koung highlighted ongoing cooperation with the agency in agriculture, environmental monitoring and radiation safety.

He said a functional radiological laboratory has been established with IAEA support, while an elemental analyzer valued at approximately €100,000 has been secured through the agency to strengthen environmental monitoring and public health protection.

The Vice President also pointed to an "Atoms4Food" interdisciplinary mission to Liberia in July, which he said laid the foundation for a national action plan covering crop improvement, livestock development, nutrition and agricultural value chains.

"Liberia stands ready to implement this plan with urgency and ambition," Koung said.

As Liberia expands the peaceful use of nuclear technology, Koung said the government has drafted a new nuclear law intended to establish a legal framework governing the safe and secure use of radioactive materials.

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He said the legislation is expected to strengthen radiation protection, radioactive source security and Liberia's compliance with international safety standards.

Koung also called for predictable financing for the IAEA Technical Cooperation Fund and equitable access for developing countries to training, equipment and scientific knowledge.

"We stand ready to work with the IAEA and all partners to translate scientific cooperation into cancer treatment, resilient agriculture, safer communities, the peaceful use of nuclear science, and renewed hope for our people," he said.

The IAEA General Conference brings together representatives of member states to consider the agency's programs and policies in nuclear science, safety, security and technical cooperation.