Liberia: DRC Spiritual Leaders Arrive in Liberia to Promote African Unity

- A delegation of spiritual leaders and representatives of the African Religion community from the Democratic Republic of Congo has arrived in Liberia for a 14-day visit to promote African unity, cultural identity, and traditional approaches to education.

During the visit, the delegation is expected to meet government officials, academics, youth and women's groups and other stakeholders to discuss Africa's cultural heritage and its potential role in the continent's development.

According to the Liberia Independent Elders Council for Peace and Reconciliation, which is facilitating the visit, the delegation plans to engage officials of the Ministry of Education, university professors and youth groups on traditional African education systems and how indigenous knowledge could contribute to contemporary education and development.

The delegation will also hold discussions with women's organizations and university students on African identity, cultural preservation, youth participation and women's empowerment.

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A major activity during the visit will be a panel discussion focusing on the future of an emerging African nation, bringing together participants to exchange views on African unity, education, culture and development.

Head of the delegation, MFUMU Nkusu Kiambu Nzalampanda Nangola, said the visit is intended to increase awareness of Africa's cultural heritage and encourage discussion about how traditional knowledge and values can contribute to the development of modern African societies.

The delegation is also expected to promote dialogue on what it describes as an African-centered approach to education and the role of indigenous knowledge in addressing contemporary social and development challenges.

Organizers say the visit will give Liberian officials, academics, students, youth and women's groups an opportunity to exchange ideas with the Congolese delegation on cultural identity and greater cooperation among Africans.