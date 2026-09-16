Liberia: Ombudsman Seeks Irish Support for County-Level Ethics Program

- The Office of the Ombudsman is seeking support from the Embassy of Ireland to launch a county-level pilot program aimed at strengthening public ethics, accountability and enforcement of Liberia's Code of Conduct.

The proposal followed a September 8 meeting between Irish Ambassador Gerard Considine and the leadership of the Office of the Ombudsman as the two sides explored possible areas of institutional cooperation.

According to a release from the Ombudsman, the proposed pilot would take public ethics education and Code of Conduct enforcement directly to communities as part of efforts to strengthen accountability beyond Monrovia.

The initiative is one of three areas of cooperation proposed to the Irish Embassy. The others involve institutional peer learning and professional development for personnel of the Office of the Ombudsman.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The proposed partnership is aligned with Ireland's 2024-2028 Liberia Embassy Strategy, which includes support for transparent, inclusive and accountable institutions.

As part of the proposed institutional cooperation, the Ombudsman is seeking technical linkages with Irish accountability institutions, including the Office of the Ombudsman of Ireland and the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO).

The arrangement, if agreed, would facilitate peer learning, exchange of expertise and institutional capacity building.

The Liberian Ombudsman is also seeking opportunities for qualified technical personnel to participate in the Ireland Fellows Programme as part of efforts to strengthen staff capacity.

The Office has not yet identified the counties that would participate in the proposed pilot or announced a timeline for its implementation.

As part of the next steps, the Office of the Ombudsman and the Irish Embassy are expected to designate focal persons to coordinate discussions on the proposals.

The proposed roadmap also includes introductory virtual engagements with Irish counterpart institutions and discussions on potentially incorporating the county-level ethics initiative into future Embassy programming.

The Office said the proposals are intended to establish a framework for cooperation with Ireland aimed at strengthening ethical governance and public accountability in Liberia.