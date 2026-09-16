Liberia: Ngafuan Urges TU Students to Turn Knowledge Into Solutions

HARPER, Maryland County, September 15, 2026 -- Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has challenged students of William V.S. Tubman University to move beyond classroom learning and use their education to develop practical solutions to Liberia's development challenges.

Ngafuan made the call Monday, September 14, during the university's 17th Founder's Day celebration in Harper, urging students to view higher education as more than a pathway to earning degrees.

"Knowledge must leave the textbooks and enter the field," Ngafuan said. "A university education becomes more meaningful when graduates can use their expertise to create opportunities, solve problems and contribute to national development."

Addressing students, faculty and community leaders, the Finance Minister said Liberia's progress depends not only on acquiring knowledge, but also on applying it to improve the lives of citizens.

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He encouraged students to prepare themselves as future professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers and leaders capable of contributing to the country's development.

According to Ngafuan, academic excellence must be accompanied by discipline, creativity, innovation, integrity and a sense of responsibility to society.

"Liberia needs a generation of young people who can convert ideas into practical interventions," he said.

Ngafuan identified agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, technology, education, public administration and economic development as areas where young Liberians can apply their knowledge and skills to address national challenges.

He urged students to use their time at Tubman University to acquire skills that can be applied beyond the classroom to benefit their communities and contribute to the national economy.

The Finance Minister also stressed the importance of investing in human capital, describing education and youth empowerment as critical to achieving Liberia's development objectives.

"Liberia's development ambitions cannot be achieved without significant investment in human capital and the empowerment of young people," Ngafuan said.

He praised Tubman University for its role in expanding access to higher education and producing professionals for Liberia's workforce, particularly in southeastern Liberia.

Ngafuan also encouraged the university to strengthen the relationship between its academic programs, research activities and the practical development needs of surrounding communities.

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The Founder's Day celebration was held under the theme, "Seventeen Years of Excellence: Advancing Knowledge, Innovation and Service," and brought together students, faculty, traditional leaders, youth, elders and women's groups.

Tubman University traces its origins to 1978 and was elevated to university status in 2009. It currently serves more than 6,000 students across six colleges and 33 academic programs.

Ngafuan congratulated the university community and urged students to use their education to contribute to Liberia's economic and social development.