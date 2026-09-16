Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Gains From Europe Fuel Shortage With $1.82b Profit

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reported $1.82 billion in net profit for the first half of 2026 as disruptions to Middle East fuel exports increased demand for products from its Lagos plant. Revenue exceeded $13 billion, compared with a $476 million loss for all of 2025, according to the refinery's IPO prospectus.

Europe imported about 80,000 barrels a day of jet fuel from Dangote during the second quarter, according to Kpler. That covered about 13% of the supply gap created after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz following US-Israeli attacks. The shipments made Dangote Europe's largest jet fuel supplier during the period, while Nigeria ranked behind only the US among supplying countries.

The refinery also increased diesel and gasoil exports by 23% to about 48,000 barrels a day in 2026. Those products have been sold into West Africa and Europe, where inventories fell as Middle East supplies were disrupted. Fuel stocks in Northwest Europe reached their lowest level in 12 years.

Dangote has also changed Nigeria's gasoline market. The refinery has produced about 270,000 to 300,000 barrels of gasoline a day this year, helping cut Nigeria's imports to about 83,000 barrels a day from around 400,000 in 2024. Europe previously supplied much of those imports through a trade worth about $17 billion a year.

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The results come as Dangote sells shares to the public through its IPO, which opened September 14. The refinery plans to double capacity to 1.4 million barrels a day by 2029. Chief Executive Officer David Bird said a new diesel hydrotreater will allow the company to produce more fuel specifications for export markets.

For more information on how to participate and to track the Dangote IPO, view the dedicated IPO page here.

Key Takeaways

Dangote's first-half profit shows how the refinery's role has moved beyond replacing fuel imports in Nigeria. The plant was built around a domestic problem: Nigeria exported crude but imported much of the gasoline, diesel and jet fuel it consumed. In 2026, supply disruptions in the Middle East created another market for Dangote's output. Europe lost about 25% of its diesel and jet fuel supply after the Strait of Hormuz closed, giving the Lagos refinery an opening to send more products north.

The result was higher exports, higher refining margins and $1.82 billion of profit in 6 months. That matters for IPO investors because 2025 showed how different the business can look under other market conditions, when the refinery recorded a $476 million loss. The question is how much of the current profit can continue once Middle East supply normalises.

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Dangote is responding by expanding capacity and adding equipment that will allow it to sell diesel into more markets. If capacity reaches 1.4 million barrels a day by 2029, the refinery will need customers far beyond Nigeria. Its growing role in Europe shows that those export markets already exist, but future returns will still depend on refining margins, crude costs and global fuel demand.