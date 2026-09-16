Ghana: Deputy Chief of Staff Orders Restoration of Kpeshie Lagoon

The Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Xoese Dogbe, has directed the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) to begin the ecological restoration of reclaimed sections of the Kpeshie Lagoon following the removal of illegal structures at the Laboma Beach Resort.

The structures were located within the wetland's protected buffer zone.

Mr Dogbe said the restoration exercise would involve the Forestry Commission and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), with plans to plant coconut and other suitable trees and put in place the necessary environmental safeguards to restore the fragile ecosystem.

