Ghana: Selective Silence Will Hurt GBA - Chief Justice

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) must jealously guard its reputation as the conscience of the legal profession and resist any perception that it is an appendage of the government or the political party in power, the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has cautioned.

He said the credibility of the Bar depended on its ability to remain politically neutral and speak consistently against injustice, warning that selective silence could erode public confidence and weaken its moral authority to hold those in power to account.

