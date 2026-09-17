Nigeria: Atiku, Keyamo, Rmd, Kate Henshaw, Funke Akindele, Others Mourn Olu Jacobs

The ace actor died on Wednesday.

Nigerians, particularly actors, have continued to pay tribute to veteran actor Olu Jacobs, who died at the age of 84.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Jacobs' wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son announced his death on Wednesday, two years after they debunked reports of his death.

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The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and actors Kate Henshaw, Funke Akindele, and Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), among others, have mourned the late actor.

In a tweet on his X page, Mr Abubakar said Nigeria had lost an institution, a cultural icon and one of the finest ambassadors of the creative spirit.

Mr Abubakar expressed sadness over the actor's death, saying Nigeria had lost far more than a great actor. He noted that generations of Nigerians grew up with the late actor as a familiar and commanding presence in their homes.

"That unmistakable voice, the dignity he brought to every role and the sheer force of his talent made him one of those rare artists who did not merely act before an audience, but became part of our collective memory. Long before Nollywood became a global phenomenon, Olu Jacobs was already carrying the Nigerian name with distinction.

"Through decades of dedication to his craft, he helped lay the foundations upon which an entire industry would rise. He gave life to our stories, dignity to our culture, and inspiration to countless younger actors who followed the path he helped to clear," he noted.

Inspiration

Mr Abubakar further said Jacobs's death felt deeply personal to Nigerians who watched, admired and grew up with the veteran actor.

According to him, while Jacobs's extraordinary life had come to an end, the characters he brought to life, the standards he set and the generations he inspired would continue to preserve his legacy.

The politician added, "My heart goes especially to his beloved wife and lifelong partner, Joke Silva, their children and the entire Jacobs family. I pray that the memories of the beautiful life they shared with him will bring them strength through this painful season.

"I also extend my condolences to the Nollywood family, the wider African creative community and millions of admirers around the world who mourn a truly remarkable man. Olu Jacobs gave Nigeria his talent, his voice, and a lifetime of excellence. Nigeria will remember him with pride, affection, and profound gratitude. May God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family in this hour of grief."

Mr Keyamo, in a statement on his X page, described the late actor as a consummate actor, a quintessential professional, a god of the screen, a legend of the stage, a role model, and a perfect gentleman.

An icon

Furthermore, RMD described Jacobs's death as one of those losses that left people struggling to find the right words, saying "no words could fully capture the magnitude of the loss."

According to him, Jacobs was an icon, a pioneer and a giant of the Nigerian theatre and film. He said the actor's talent, discipline, and extraordinary command of his craft helped shape the Nigerian entertainment industry.

"To me, he was Uncle Jay. He was one of the men whose presence helped make the path easier for those of us who came after. His return home, his commitment to the craft and the standard he set reminded us that there was a place for excellence, discipline, and integrity in the work we had chosen to do.

"I have said before that if Uncle J had not returned home, many of us may not have become who we are today. That is the impact of his life. That is the magnitude of his contribution. But today, I don't want to speak only about the legend. I want to remember the man," said RMD in a statement posted on his Instagram page.

RMD said Jacobs' legacy went beyond the characters he portrayed, describing him as a husband, father, friend and elder whose career left a lasting impression.

According to him, the stories Jacobs told, the characters he portrayed and the lessons he shared would continue to be remembered by those he inspired. He also offered his prayers to Jacobs' wife, children and the entire family as they mourned his death.

"Uncle Jay, you have taken your final bow. And while we mourn THE MAN. We will celebrate the immense contribution you have made to Nigeria's art and culture. Thank you for giving your gift to us. Thank you for showing us what it means to honour your craft.

"Thank you for leaving behind something that time cannot erase. You may have taken your final bow, but the curtain will never truly fall on the legacy you leave behind. Rest well, Uncle Jay. You will be deeply missed."

A legend

Henshaw tweeted on her X page, Jacobs spent his life sharing his talent with the world.

"Adieu to a great one. Rest well, Uncle Olu Jacobs. May God comfort my darling Aunty J, Soji, Gbenga & the rest of the family in Jesus' name," she wrote.

In her tribute, Akindele remembered Jacobs as a remarkable actor and a warm-hearted man who readily supported and encouraged young talents.

"Your remarkable legacy and contribution to our industry will never be forgotten. My heartfelt condolences to Aunty Joke Silva, the children, the entire Jacobs family and the Nigerian film industry. May God comfort and strengthen everyone during this difficult time. May God grant Uncle Olu eternal rest, and may He bless all of us in the creative industry with good health and long life. Amen."

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The late actor trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in England and worked with several repertory theatres in Britain before starring in international films.

He featured in several movies, including "Smoke & Mirrors", "Bloody Ring", "Victims", "The Antique", and "White Chapel", among others.

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