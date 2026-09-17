Nigeria: Troops Rescue 31 Kidnapped Victims in Katsina, Kebbi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 31 kidnapped victims, neutralised two suspected terrorists and arrested two others in separate operations in Katsina and Kebbi states.

The operations were conducted on September 14 and 15, 2026, according to the Media Information Officer of the operation, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja.

Danja said the operations demonstrated the continued efforts of troops to rescue victims, disrupt terrorist networks and restrict the activities of terrorists across the Joint Operations Area.

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He said that on September 14, troops of Sector 2 in Katsina State responded to reports of the abduction of civilians from Unguwan Daudu and Unguwan Chibauna communities in Funtua Local Government Area.

According to him, the troops launched a pursuit and engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, leading to the rescue of 10 kidnapped victims comprising three males and seven females, including an infant.

He said the rescued victims were taken into military custody for further action.

Similarly, Danja said troops in Kebbi State responded to a distress call following the abduction of civilians from Fafala Village in Kangiwa Local Government Area.

Acting on intelligence, he said troops conducted a fighting patrol towards Fafala and Dandikwa, where they engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, forcing them to withdraw.

"Subsequent exploitation led to the rescue of 21 kidnapped victims, who were successfully reunited with their families," he said.

Danja further disclosed that on September 15, troops in Katsina acted on intelligence about plans by terrorists to attack communities in Matazu and Kankara local government areas.

He said the troops moved towards the identified hideout, where they engaged the terrorists and, according to the military, neutralised two of them, including a suspected terrorist kingpin identified as Abbah Alhassan.

He said other terrorists fled into the surrounding bush.

Items recovered from the area included 10 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle, a cutlass, camouflage clothing and Indian hemp, among others.

Also on September 15, troops of Sector 2 arrested two suspected terrorists in the Yantumaki general area of Dan Musa Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Danja said preliminary interrogation indicated that the suspects were allegedly associated with a terrorist kingpin identified as Mannori.

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He said the suspects remained in custody for further investigation.

The Joint Task Force thanked members of the public for their support and urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.