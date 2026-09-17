Nigeria: Jigawa, Rano Air Sign Agreement for Abuja-Dutse Commercial Flights

press release

The signing ceremony, which was held at the Government House, Dutse, was presided over by the Deputy Governor, Aminu Usman, who represented Governor Umar Namadi.

As part of its efforts to improve connectivity and support growing economic activities in the state, the Jigawa State Government has signed an Air Route Development Partnership Agreement with Rano Air Limited for the commencement of scheduled commercial flights between Abuja and Dutse.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the Government House, Dutse, was presided over by the Deputy Governor, Aminu Usman, who represented Governor Umar Namadi.

Under the agreement, Rano Air will operate scheduled commercial flights on the Abuja-Dutse-Abuja route three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using a 50-passenger aircraft, while the state government will facilitate the development of the route during its initial period and create the conditions necessary for commercial sustainability.

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Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Governor described the agreement as an important landmark in the state's efforts to strengthen transportation infrastructure and improve connectivity for the people of Jigawa State.

He stated that the initiation of regular commercial flights between Dutse and Abuja would offer an additional mode of transportation and usher in a new era of economic opportunities for the state.

"The commencement of regular commercial flights between Dutse and Abuja is more than simply introducing an airline route. It is about opening a new chapter of economic opportunities for our state," he said.

The Deputy Governor said Jigawa State was experiencing growing economic activities in agriculture, commerce, investment, education, tourism, and public administration, making efficient, reliable, and convenient transportation increasingly important.

"The availability of regular air services will make it easier for investors, businesspeople, government officials, development partners, professionals, and visitors to travel to and from Jigawa State. It will also contribute to our efforts to make Jigawa a more attractive destination for investment and business."

He stressed that the partnership would be based on responsibility, accountability, and performance, with the state government expecting the airline to maintain high standards of safety, reliability, professionalism, and customer service.

"We expect AA Reno Airline to maintain higher standards of safety, reliability, professionalism, and customer service. We also expect adherence to the agreement, flight schedule, and continuous engagement," he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Rano Air Limited, Lawan Sabo Bakin Zuwo, said the airline would operate commercial flights between Abuja and Dutse, providing an additional transportation option for the people of the state.

"We understand the importance of this service. We want to assure the Jigawa state government and the people of Jigawa that Rano Air is fully committed to making this partnership a success," he said.

The managing director expressed appreciation to Governor Namadi for his leadership and support, saying the governor's commitment to the development of Jigawa had been instrumental in making the partnership possible.

"We sincerely appreciate the visionary leadership and support of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Jugawa State, Umar Namadi, whose commitment to the development of the state has been instrumental in making this partnership possible."

He also expressed appreciation to the Deputy Governor and the Jigawa State Government for their cooperation and confidence in Rano Air.

Bakin Zuwo said safety would remain the airline's highest priority, alongside reliability, operational efficiency, and customer service.

"At Rano Air, safety remains our highest priority. We are committed to maintaining the highest applicable standard of safety, reliability, operational efficiency, and customer service," he said.

According to him, the partnership would provide benefits beyond transportation by supporting family connections, business and investment, government activities, and the wider economy of the state.

"We believe this partnership will connect families, facilitate business and investment, support government activities, and contribute meaningfully to the economic development of Jugawa states," he said.

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