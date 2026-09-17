Nigeria: Ondo Killer Drink - 49 Dead, 170 Affected - Health Commissioner

The Ondo State government has said that 49 people have now died from suspected poisonous alcohol consumption, with 170 others affected across the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka, who released the updated figure said that surveillance and emergency response have been scaled up in the affected communities.

Ajaka said that eight of the latest deaths were recorded in lrele council area, while investigations continue to trace the source of the killer substance.

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He said that the casualty figure had increased and extended to Irele Local Government where eight people were reported to have passed away following the same way.

"As we are now, Irele (LG) is where we have serious issue now, our people were there and many people have died . About eight people have been recorded to have died as at yesterday's night.

"So all the people that have been affected altogether now is about 170, those that have been admitted and those that have died. "

He however noted that the state government was being proactive about it to prevent further spread to other local governments as the medical and health officers and other stakeholders immediately moved to anywhere they heard the report.

"We are always be fast about it wherever and whenever we heard the report of the issue, our teams are already in Irele as I'm talking to you now "

The state is collaborating with NAFDAC, NDLEA, DSS, NSCDC and other agencies in the ongoing probe.

Ajaka noted that Ondo's rapid response was commended at a national meeting of health commissioners and officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

Ajaka had traced the Odigbo incident to locally brewed alcohol and herbal mixtures served at two naming ceremonies in communities including New Town, Odole, Okele, Orita Odigbo, Araromi-Obu and Oniparaga.

He disclosed that at one of the ceremonies, an outsider brought the drink consumed by guests.

Ajaka warned residents to avoid unregulated drinks, saying even those marketed as herbal medicine can be deadly when contents are unknown.

Recall that the state police command through the spokesperson DSP Jimoh Abayomi said that 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the sale and distribution of a local herbal alcoholic mixture popularly known as "monkey tail,"

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Abayomi said that the command had commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

According to him, one of those arrested is Oloruntoba Babatunde, alias "Meko," who is suspected of being involved in the production of the toxic substance believed to contain methanol.

Abayomi said Babatunde was assisting the police with investigations, adding that substances suspected to be methanol had also been recovered and sent for forensic examination to determine their composition and possible link to the reported deaths.

The arrests followed the state government's ban on the sale and distribution of unverified alcoholic drinks after 30 people reportedly died and 50 others were hospitalised in Odigbo after consuming the herbal alcoholic mixture.