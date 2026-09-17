Nigeria: 2027 - NHRC Warns Politicians Against Hate Speech, Violence, Vote-Buying

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned politicians and their supporters against hate speech, ethnic profiling, incitement and other conduct capable of triggering violence as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, gave the warning in his message to mark the 2026 International Day of Democracy, stressing that the credibility of the electoral process would depend largely on respect for human rights, peaceful participation and accountability.

Ojukwu said democracy went beyond the conduct of elections, describing it as a system that guarantees citizens the freedom to speak, participate, choose their leaders and hold those in power accountable without fear.

According to him, the approach to the 2027 elections must be based on issue-driven campaigns rather than inflammatory rhetoric, hate speech and threats capable of deepening divisions or undermining national unity.

He said the NHRC would continue to monitor hate speech and electoral violence, warning that words could either promote peace or contribute to the destruction of the nation.

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The NHRC boss also urged eligible Nigerians to reject voter apathy by participating actively in the electoral process, saying citizens should not stay away from the polls, sell their votes or assume that their votes would not count.

Ojukwu, who is also President of the Network of National Human Rights Institutions in West Africa (NNHRI-WA), described voting as both a constitutional right and a civic responsibility, urging Nigerians to use their Permanent Voter's Cards to participate in choosing their leaders.

He further called on the Federal Government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to provide a level playing field for all political actors and guarantee the safety of voters, journalists, election observers, human rights defenders and other citizens during the electoral process.

The NHRC Executive Secretary said anyone, irrespective of status or political affiliation, who sponsors violence, engages in vote-buying or voter suppression, or attacks democratic institutions must be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He maintained that impunity remained a major threat to democratic governance, urging stakeholders to ensure that the 2027 elections strengthen rather than weaken public confidence in Nigeria's democratic institutions.

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Ojukwu said Nigeria needed a democracy that delivered more than periodic elections, stressing the importance of justice, equality, human rights, meaningful participation and respect for the dignity of every citizen.

The statement was signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of the Commission, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed.