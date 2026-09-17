Nigeria: Tinubu Forgave Northern Governors After 2023 Poll, Shettima Tells Kwara Politicians

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged politicians in Kwara State to reconcile after political contests, citing President Bola Tinubu's decision to forgive northern governors who opposed his presidential bid in the 2023 election.

Shettima spoke on Wednesday in Ilorin at the turbaning of Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as the Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Speaking against the backdrop of political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Vice President urged politicians to regard political contests as temporary and avoid allowing disagreements arising from them to become permanent divisions.

"I call on all of us to unite in this political season and play politics without bitterness. The truth that sets us free is also the truth that people don't want to hear," Shettima said.

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He recalled the opposition Tinubu faced during the 2023 presidential contest, saying the eventual winner continued with his campaign despite limited support among governors in the northern region.

"You all know that we have 19 states in the North. Out of these, only six actually believed and supported Tinubu, but Tinubu refused to be deterred. He was able to cross the road," he said.

According to Shettima, the political atmosphere was further complicated by the belief among some northern political actors that former President Muhammadu Buhari did not support Tinubu's ambition.

He recalled the slogan, "Baba bayan sunshi," which he said was used to suggest that Buhari did not want Tinubu to succeed him as President.

Despite the opposition, Shettima said Tinubu remained focused on his ambition and subsequently won the presidential election, after which he extended a hand of fellowship to those who had worked against him.

"After the 2023 election, President Tinubu hugged and forgave all other northern governors that did not support him. That is a mark of a good leader," the Vice President said.

Shettima therefore urged politicians in Kwara, particularly those involved in the current contest for political offices, to put their differences aside after the conclusion of their respective contests.

His appeal comes amid disagreements within the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress following the party's governorship primary, with some aggrieved aspirants and their supporters forming a group known as the G-15.

The Vice President also reminded politicians that political power was temporary and should be exercised with humility, responsibility and a sense of service.

"As public office holders, we spend more of our lives outside public offices than we do in public offices. Let us embrace each other, let us have the courage to serve with humility," Shettima said.

He added that political office was not necessarily a reflection of superior pedigree, intellect or ability, but an opportunity entrusted to individuals by God and the electorate.

"We are in power not because of our pedigree, intellect, ability or physical build, but by destiny. What brings us together supersedes what separates us," he stated.

Shettima also praised Tinubu's handling of the economic challenges inherited by his administration, saying the President chose to confront the situation rather than spend his time blaming the previous government.

He said the administration inherited an economy facing severe challenges, but its economic team had continued working to stabilise the situation.

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"The economic team forged ahead to turn the economy around; today, Nigeria is better for it," the Vice President said.

Shettima described Tinubu as a decent leader who had confidence in those working with him, adding that he was pleased to serve as the President's deputy.

The Vice President also commended the Emir of Ilorin for honouring AbdulRazaq with the Sardauna title, saying the governor's father had left an enduring legacy in the Ilorin Emirate and beyond.

He said the conferment of the title would further strengthen the relationship between the governor's family and the emirate, while urging AbdulRazaq to continue contributing to the development of Kwara State.

Earlier, Shettima inaugurated the state's Revenue House on Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin, as well as the garment factory in the state capital.