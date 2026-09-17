Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Visits Atiku

Former First Lady and Wife of the Late President, Aisha Buhari has visited the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar.

The visit was disclosed by the former Vice President in a post on his social media platforms.

Atiku used the visit to lament the hardship Nigerians are going through, saying across the country, "families are being stretched by the rising cost of food, transport, education, healthcare and other basic necessities."

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The Presidential candidate also promised to build an economy that rewards hard work, restores opportunity and allows every family to live with dignity and hope.

Atiku said, "Today, I was delighted to receive former First Lady, Aisha Buhari. Her visit was warm and deeply appreciated. Beyond the courtesies of the occasion, it was also a reminder of the urgent responsibility before all who seek a better Nigeria: to put the welfare, dignity and future of our people first."

He said, "across our country, families are being stretched by the rising cost of food, transport, education, healthcare and other basic necessities.

"Nigerians deserve an economy that rewards hard work, restores opportunity and allows every family to live with dignity and hope. That is the Nigeria we must build together, a country that works for its people again."

Atiku promised that he is committed to easing the burden of Nigerians and "restore hope and Make Nigeria Affordable Again."

The former First Lady, who is a strong supporter of President Bola Tinubu, was accompanied by one of her daughters and some associates.

The motive of the visit had not been ascertained as of the time of filing this report.