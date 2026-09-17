Liberia: Boakai Talks Liberia in Us - Holds Discussions On Partnership, Others

Listen Monrovia-Ahead of his participation in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is talking nothing but Liberia with various partners, such as the discussions with the Honorable Gregory W. Meeks, United States Representative for New York's Fifth Congressional District and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, for discussions centered on strengthening the longstanding partnership between Liberia and the United States.

President Boakai, during the meeting on Capitol Hill, expressed appreciation for the historic friendship between the two countries and emphasized his Administration's commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The discussions covered Liberia's democratic progress, economic development priorities, regional peace and security, trade and investment, and opportunities for stronger institutional and people-to-people partnerships.

President Boakai used the meeting to underscore Liberia's commitment to democratic governance, the rule of law, accountable public institutions, and creating an enabling environment for sustainable economic growth while highlighting opportunities for increased American private-sector engagement in Liberia and the importance of expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment between the two countries.

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A release under the signature of Minister Counselor Al-Jerome Anastas Chede said the two leaders exchanged views on developments in West Africa and the importance of continued cooperation in promoting peace, stability, democratic governance, and respect for human rights.

Also, President Boakai reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to working constructively with the United States and other international partners in addressing shared regional and global challenges.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss Liberia's expanding role in multilateral affairs, including its service as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, and the potential for closer Liberia-U.S. collaboration on peacebuilding and international security.

Congressman Meeks welcomed President Boakai and the Liberian delegation and exchanged views with the President on opportunities for continued engagement between Liberia and the United States, including in areas of economic cooperation and development.

President Boakai and Congressman Meeks noted the depth of the historical ties between Liberia and the United States and the importance of sustaining constructive engagement that advances the interests of both countries.

The meeting reaffirmed the enduring Liberia-United States relationship and the shared interest in building a forward-looking partnership grounded in democratic values, peace and security, economic opportunity, and stronger ties between the Liberian and American peoples.

President Boakai also held meeting with U.S. Senator Angela D. Alsobrooks on strengthening economic, educational and institutional cooperation between Liberia and the State of Maryland.

The meeting held Tuesday, September 15, in Washington focused on the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Liberia and Maryland in June 2026.

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation in trade and investment, education, workforce development, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, tourism, public administration and cultural exchange.

President Boakai emphasized the need to translate the agreement into practical programs that can create jobs, improve skills and expand opportunities for Liberians.

He also outlined his administration's priorities in democratic governance, peace and security, economic transformation, human-capital development and increased private-sector investment.

The discussions further explored opportunities for collaboration between Liberian institutions and their counterparts in Maryland, particularly in education, workforce training, agriculture, infrastructure and technology.

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Both sides also highlighted the longstanding historical and people-to-people ties between Liberia and Maryland.

Senator Alsobrooks expressed support for the objectives of the partnership, with discussions expected to contribute to increased engagement among Liberian and Maryland institutions and the private sector.

Alsobrooks was elected to the United States Senate in 2024 after serving as County Executive of Prince George's County, Maryland.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister Without Portfolio Hadja Mamaka Bility, National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods, Director General of the Cabinet Nathaniel T. Kwabo, Liberia's Ambassador to the United States Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, Executive Assistant to the President Morie Nemah and other government officials accompanied the president.

The meeting formed part of President Boakai's engagements in Washington aimed at strengthening international partnerships and attracting development and investment opportunities to Liberia.