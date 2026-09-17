Nigeria: Abacha's Son, Sani Emerges PDP Governorship Candidate in Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has selected Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abacha, son of former Head of State General Sani Abacha, as its candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

He emerged following the withdrawal of the party's previous candidate, Muhammad Bello Dalha.

The decision was taken at an expanded state executive committee meeting held in Kano on Wednesday, where the party conducted an affirmation and replacement primary.

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The state PDP Chairman, Dr Bello Gambo Bichi, said the process was carried out in line with the party's constitution and electoral laws.

Bichi explained that Bello Dalha had earlier won the party's primary but later withdrew following consultations among party stakeholders in Kano and Abuja.

"The law says that as a result of withdrawal, a replacement primary must be held. That is what brought us here today. We have affirmed Muhammad Sani Abacha as the gubernatorial candidate of our great party in Kano State," Bichi said.

The affirmation was followed by a replacement primary, where Abacha was formally declared the winner by the chairman of the electoral panel, Dr Abba Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said the exercise followed the party's guidelines and relevant electoral regulations, adding that Abacha met the requirements for nomination.

As part of efforts to settle the party's internal disagreements, the PDP also allocated the deputy governorship slot to the group led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

The party subsequently named former factional chairman and ex-commissioner for Land and Agriculture, Alhaji Yusuf Ado Kibiya, as the deputy governorship candidate.

Bichi said the decision followed consultations and reconciliation among the different groups within the party.

"As part of the reconciliation process, we also replaced some of our National Assembly and State Assembly candidates. Representatives of INEC were present and witnessed the entire exercise," he said.