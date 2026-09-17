Liberia: Bong County Attorney Calls for Homicide Charges in Road Accident

Bong County Attorney Jonathan Flomo has renewed his call for authorities of the Liberia National Police to consider homicide-related charges in fatal road crashes where investigations establish evidence of reckless or criminally negligent driving.

Speaking Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga during a press conference, Atty. Flomo said police investigators and prosecutors should look beyond treating fatal crashes solely as traffic violations when evidence indicates that a driver's conduct may have directly contributed to a person's death.

"The police need to work harder," Flomo said, while urging officers to strengthen their interpretation and application of Liberia's Vehicle and Traffic Law.

His comments come amid growing public concern over road accidents in Bong County, where youth groups and community members have recently called on government authorities to strengthen road-safety enforcement following a series of fatal and serious crashes.

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The county attorney acknowledged that he did not have official statistics establishing that road accidents were increasing year-on-year. However, he said the frequency of crashes had become a serious concern and warranted stronger enforcement of existing traffic laws.

To illustrate his position, Flomo referred to a fatal accident that occurred at Lofa Parking in Gbarnga on December 23, 2022.

According to a letter he said he sent to the then police commander, ACP Fasu-Sheriff, on January 24, 2023, the crash involved an orange Mercedes truck belonging to Chico Construction Company and a black Doyen motorbike.

Flomo said the police investigation concluded that the truck driver, whom he identified as Adama Conner, had driven recklessly and improperly used his lane before colliding with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified by Flomo as Pastor David F. Juaquellie, died from injuries sustained in the collision, according to the account presented by the county attorney.

Flomo said he subsequently asked the police to "elevate" the matter from an ordinary traffic case to a homicide-related prosecution.

However, the details of that 2022 investigation and the ultimate legal disposition of the case were not independently established during the press conference and should therefore be distinguished from a judicial finding.

Liberia's Vehicle and Traffic Law defines reckless driving as operating a vehicle "in willful or wanton disregard" for the safety of people or property. Section 10.4 provides for a fine of up to US$500, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

The law therefore establishes reckless driving as a specific traffic offence, regardless of whether the conduct results in a fatality.

At the same time, Liberia's Penal Law recognizes more serious criminal offences that may arise when a person's conduct causes death. The law defines manslaughter to include recklessly causing the death of another person, while negligent homicide applies where a person negligently causes another person's death.

Liberia's judicial system also lists reckless driving resulting in death, manslaughter and negligent homicide among serious criminal matters handled by circuit-level criminal courts.

The Traffic Court, meanwhile, has jurisdiction over violations of vehicle and traffic laws that constitute infractions.

That legal distinction forms the basis of Flomo's argument that where an investigation establishes conduct that goes beyond an ordinary traffic violation and satisfies the elements of a criminal homicide offence, prosecutors should consider whether the matter should be pursued under the criminal law rather than treated only as a traffic case.

However, a fatal road crash does not automatically establish manslaughter, negligent homicide or another homicide offence.

Whether a driver should face a homicide charge would depend on the evidence gathered by investigators and the specific legal elements prosecutors believe can be established in court.

Such evidence could include police findings, eyewitness testimony, vehicle inspections, accident reconstruction, medical evidence, road conditions, speed, lane positioning and other circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Vehicle and Traffic Law also requires the National Police Force to publish quarterly statistics on traffic accidents and fatalities, providing a statutory basis for systematic monitoring of road deaths.

The availability and quality of such data remain important to determining whether road fatalities are actually increasing and where additional enforcement resources may be needed.

Flomo's remarks followed recent demonstrations and petitions by young people and concerned citizens in Bong County demanding stronger government action on road safety.

Community members have raised concerns about speeding, heavy trucks, traffic-law violations and enforcement around busy locations in Gbarnga and along the Monrovia-Gbarnga Highway.

The county attorney said stronger enforcement should form part of the response, arguing that police officers must not only investigate crashes but also understand how provisions of the traffic law interact with criminal law when a person dies.

The issue is particularly significant in Bong, where commercial trucks, motorcycles, passenger vehicles and pedestrians share major roads and where communities have repeatedly expressed concerns about road safety.

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Flomo made the comments while discussing broader developments during the August Term of the 9th Judicial Circuit.

The Judiciary's official information describes the 9th Judicial Circuit in Bong County as handling cases over which no other court has jurisdiction and hearing appeals from magisterial courts.

The circuit also oversees specialized and magisterial courts across the county.

Flomo said the prosecution entered the term with more than 120 criminal cases across the relevant dockets and reported that the Grand Jury had returned 20 true bills and one bill of ignoramus during the period under discussion.

He also reported the conclusion of several criminal cases, including rape cases, while saying that a recent murder trial ended in a hung jury after seven jurors reportedly voted guilty and five voted not guilty.

According to Flomo, the murder case would be retried.

The county attorney also discussed prison overcrowding, saying Bong Central Prison's capacity had not kept pace with population growth and the changing criminal-justice burden.

He called for increased correctional capacity while encouraging defendants charged with bailable offences to make use of existing legal remedies.