Liberia: Transport Ministry Breaks Ground for Over U.S.$187k Regional Office

The Ministry of Transport has broken ground for the construction of a regional office in Maryland County valued at approximately US$187,679, in a major step toward decentralizing transportation services and reducing the burden on citizens traveling long distances to access government services.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held Tuesday, September 15, 2026, in Pleebo-Sodoken District, brought together officials of the Ministry of Transport, Maryland County authorities, traditional and religious leaders, women and youth representatives, contractors and residents.

When completed, the facility is expected to provide a range of transportation services, including driver and motorcycle training, licensing-related services and the processing of other essential transportation documents.

Officials said the regional office will serve Maryland, Grand Kru, River Gee, Grand Gedeh and Sinoe counties, positioning it as a major transportation service hub for southeastern Liberia.

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Speaking during an overview of the project, Wilmont B. Chearu, Director of Planning, Policy and Research at the Ministry of Transport, said the initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to taking public services closer to citizens.

Chearu said residents of southeastern Liberia have for years faced challenges accessing transportation services because many have had to travel outside their counties to obtain driver training, motorcycle lessons and other services.

"When completed, this office will provide citizens with easier access to the services of the Ministry of Transport without having to travel long distances," he said.

He said the decentralization program is also expected to create employment opportunities while stimulating economic activities around the regional office.

The project is expected to be completed before the end of 2026, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Speaking on behalf of the Pleebo City authorities, Mayor Larry Geekor welcomed the project and commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Ministry of Transport for extending the decentralization initiative to Pleebo-Sodoken District.

Mayor Geekor said the regional office would not only improve access to government services but could also provide employment opportunities for young people and contribute to the local economy.

He pledged the cooperation of the Pleebo City authorities with the Ministry of Transport and the contractor to ensure successful implementation of the project.

The mayor also urged the contractor to give qualified residents of Maryland County priority when recruiting workers for the construction project.

Maryland County Superintendent Nathaniel S. Toe Jr. described the project as an important step toward decentralizing government services and attracting additional development to the county.

Superintendent Toe said development initiatives should be embraced irrespective of political affiliations, emphasizing that public facilities are intended to serve citizens.

He commended President Boakai and the Ministry of Transport for the initiative and expressed appreciation to the traditional authorities of Pleebo-Sodoken for making land available for the project.

The superintendent urged citizens to protect development projects brought to the county and called on the contractor to complete the facility within the agreed timeframe.

He said the county administration would continue working with lawmakers, government officials and other stakeholders to advance development initiatives in Maryland County, including efforts to complete previously initiated projects.

Traditional leaders representing the indigenous people of Pleebo also welcomed the project, describing it as an opportunity to bring government services, development and employment closer to residents.

They pledged their cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and indicated their willingness to make additional land available for future public development projects when necessary.

At the same time, the traditional leaders urged government institutions and other developers to follow appropriate procedures and engage relevant traditional authorities when acquiring land for public projects.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister for Transport Rudolph Natt described the project as part of a broader national effort to decentralize transportation services across Liberia.

Deputy Minister Natt disclosed that similar groundbreaking ceremonies were being conducted in other counties, including Bomi, Nimba, Lofa and Maryland, as the Ministry of Transport expands its presence beyond Monrovia.

Natt, who identified himself as a son of Maryland County, said the project represents a contribution toward the development of his home county.

He specifically commended Maryland County Senator James P. Biney for engaging the Ministry of Transport and advocating for the establishment of the regional office in Maryland.

According to Natt, although the Ministry of Transport had already developed plans to decentralize its services, Senator Biney's engagement helped accelerate the process in Maryland County.

The deputy minister also disclosed that the Ministry of Transport has engaged the Ministry of Finance regarding the recruitment of approximately 10 to 11 Maryland residents onto the government payroll.

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He said the recruitment is expected to take place later this year, adding that the new regional office would create additional employment opportunities once it becomes fully operational.

Natt said the facility would help reduce the financial burden on residents who currently travel long distances to access driver training, motorcycle lessons and other transportation-related services.

He assured residents that the Ministry of Transport intends to maintain a permanent and effective presence in Maryland County through the new regional office.

The deputy minister also commended County Coordinator Paul Geneyan for his role in coordinating the project and pledged continued collaboration with young people, local authorities and residents to strengthen transportation services in the county.

The regional office is expected to have significance beyond Maryland County, given its planned coverage of five southeastern counties.

By bringing driver training, motorcycle instruction, licensing and other transportation-related services closer to residents, officials believe the project could reduce the time and cost associated with accessing government transportation services.

The facility could also create a localized center for transportation administration and training, while generating employment and supporting businesses that may emerge around the new government facility.