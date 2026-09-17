Liberia: Boakai Launches Clean Cities Initiative

Targets urban sanitation, 1,250 youth jobs in first phase

MONROVIA, September 16, 2026: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has launched the Presidential Clean Cities Initiative (PCCI), a government program aimed at improving urban sanitation while providing short-term employment opportunities for 1,250 young Liberians.

The first phase of the initiative is expected to begin October 1, 2026, covering 14 cities and one township across eight counties.

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Under the program, 1,250 young people and 30 Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) will be engaged in sanitation activities, environmental initiatives and public awareness campaigns.

The initiative is intended to complement existing sanitation efforts by county and municipal authorities while promoting environmental stewardship and greater community involvement in maintaining public spaces.

Areas targeted under the first phase include Monrovia and Paynesville in Montserrado County; Ganta, Sanniquellie and Tappita in Nimba County; Gbarnga and Totota in Bong County; Foya and Voinjama in Lofa County; and Buchanan in Grand Bassa County.

Others are Kakata, Unification City and Schieffelin Township in Margibi County; Tubmanburg in Bomi County; and Zwedru in Grand Gedeh County.

According to the government, applications are open to eligible young people and Community-Based Organizations in the targeted areas. Applicants may complete the designated application form or submit hard-copy applications during the established application period.

The government said the program is part of broader efforts to improve conditions in cities and communities while creating opportunities for young Liberians to participate in national development.

It is also expected to strengthen collaboration among residents, youth groups, CBOs and local authorities in addressing sanitation and environmental challenges.

President Boakai called for collective action to keep communities clean and healthy, emphasizing the responsibility of citizens and local institutions in sustaining improvements in cities and towns.

Following the first phase, the government plans to extend the initiative to additional counties and communities across Liberia.