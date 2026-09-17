Liberia: Five Historic Townships Seek Boakai's 2027 Budget Attention

Lawmaker cites development gaps, raises concern over district funds

MONROVIA, Liberia, September 17, 2026: Montserrado County District #17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson Jr. has appealed to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. to prioritize five historic townships in the proposed 2027 national budget, citing longstanding development challenges and limited public investment.

In an open letter dated September 15, Benson called for targeted budgetary support for Arthington, Clay-Ashland, Millsburg, Royesville and Cheesmanburg.

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The lawmaker said the five communities occupy an important place in Liberia's social, cultural and political history but have not received adequate development attention over the years.

According to Benson, the townships are among Liberia's early settlements and have contributed significantly to the country's history and development, particularly in Montserrado County.

He said the communities also possess potential for agro-tourism and contain cultural and historical landmarks that could be preserved and developed to create economic opportunities.

Benson further pointed to the area's political history, saying it has produced four of Liberia's 26 presidents, which he cited as evidence of its contribution to the country's national development.

Despite that history, the lawmaker said residents continue to face deteriorating roads, inadequate access to quality education and healthcare, poor sanitation, weak local administrative capacity and limited community development.

"These conditions continue to place unnecessary hardship on citizens who deserve the same opportunities and public support as other parts of the country," Benson said.

He also raised concerns about the implementation of District Development Funds (DDF) and Social Development Funds (SDF), alleging that bureaucratic bottlenecks and what he described as political maneuvering have undermined their intended purpose.

Benson claimed that District #17 has not benefited from DDF or SDF since fiscal year 2024, despite appropriations reportedly made for the district in the 2025 and 2026 national budgets.

He urged the government to address the situation as it prepares the proposed 2027 national budget for submission to the Legislature.

According to Benson, targeted investments in the five townships could help address infrastructure and socioeconomic gaps, improve living conditions and preserve their historical significance.

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The proposed 2027 national budget is expected to support implementation of the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which focuses on agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation and tourism, among other development priorities.

Benson wants the five townships included among those priorities as the administration determines spending allocations for the coming fiscal year.