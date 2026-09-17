South Africa: Rewards Reach R900,000 in Hunt for Ekurhuleni Killers

Demonstrators dressed in black gathered on the Sea Point promenade to show solidarity with those affected by gender-based violence. Over a thousand people participated in Cape Town (file photo).

The Democratic Alliance has offered R500,000 for information leading to a successful prosecution over the killings of multiple women in Ekurhuleni.

The South African Police Service is offering R400,000 for information that helps investigators as a high-level team investigates whether the deaths are connected.

The reward for information that could help catch those responsible for the deaths of women across Ekurhuleni has reached a combined R900,000.

Democratic Alliance Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane announced a R500,000 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of the person responsible for the murders of multiple women.

The South African Police Service is separately offering R400,000 for information that could help investigators make a breakthrough.

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Police have also formed a high-level multidisciplinary team to investigate the deaths and determine whether the cases are connected.

The deaths have caused fear across Ekurhuleni.

Eight women's bodies had been found across the metro over two months when the rewards were announced. Police had not confirmed that a serial killer was responsible and said forensic evidence was needed to establish whether the cases were linked.

Criminologist and criminal profiler Pixie du Toit believes the killings fit the pattern of a serial killer.

"The guidelines we follow for pinning such a label on someone: three murders must be committed within a very short period in the same area, and using more or less the same modus operandi," she said.

Du Toit said an accurate profile would require information from the crime scenes and details about how the women were killed.

Among the victims was 38-year-old runner Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo.

Moselakgomo disappeared after going out for an afternoon run. Her death sparked tribute runs and a candlelit march in Kempton Park.

Kempton Park resident Janey du Plessis said the deaths had changed how people went about their daily lives.

"It's so close to home. I also walk to my local Spar with my daughter. Everyone is vigilant," she said.

Democratic Alliance spokesperson on community safety Crezane Bosch said serious and violent crimes remained a concern at several Gauteng police stations despite declines in major crime categories across the province.

Police have urged people not to spread unverified claims or publicly identify people as suspects without evidence, warning that this could cause unnecessary fear and harm investigations.