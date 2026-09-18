South Africa: Third Ekurhuleni Murder Victim Identified

The body of Gracious Nkomo has been positively identified as one of the women whose bodies were discovered along the R21 in Kempton Park in recent grim findings of the bodies of missing women in and around Ekurhuleni.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the 28-year-old's body was identified by her family on Thursday after her body was found on 10 September 2026.

This follows the discovery of the bodies of nine women that were found in the Kempton Park area in Ekurhuleni.

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Nkomo was found partially clothed and is the third woman who was discovered.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Gracious Nkomo during this extremely difficult time. Our investigators remain seized with these cases, and we will continue to pursue every available lead to ensure that those responsible for these murders are brought to justice," Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said.

Nkomo was identified at the Germiston Mortuary.

This, as the SAPS continues to investigate the murder of Nkomo, as well as the other cases involving women whose bodies have been discovered in the area.

Dimpane said investigations are progressing, with a multidisciplinary team of investigators working around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding the murders and identify those responsible.

"As Kempton Park remains under intensified policing operations, investigations into these murders remain ongoing," said the police.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured families who are grieving their loved ones that the nation stands with them.

"All the families, friends and communities who have lost loved ones, know that the nation stands with them in their hour of sorrow," President Ramaphosa said in his message delivered at the Memorial Dialogue against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide on Thursday.

The session was held at the Civic Centre in Kempton Park, with the President's message delivered by Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia.

In a statement on Tuesday, the President assured that government shares the "concerns of all South Africans and we mourn the lives so cruelly taken away".

"As a nation, we must stand up for the rights, safety and dignity of women and girls. As we do so, our hearts go out to all the families affected by the terrible events in the Kempton Park area.

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READ | Ekurhuleni murders are a priority - President Ramaphosa

"If anyone has information about these incidents or if you are missing a relative or friend, please contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike on 082 465 7249," President Ramaphosa said at the time.