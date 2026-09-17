South Africa/Kenya: Afcon 2027 Qualifiers - Moriba Returns As Guinea Name Squad for South Africa and Kenya

Guinea coach Paulo Duarte has named a 25-man squad for the opening TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers against South Africa and Kenya, with Ilaix Moriba among several players returning to the Syli National.

Guinea will begin their qualifying campaign away to South Africa at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on 26 September before hosting Kenya in Conakry on 1 October.

Duarte has recalled Moriba alongside Madiou Keïta and Saïdou Sow, while Kalmar FF defender Aboubacar Keïta has received his first senior international call-up.

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is also included and is expected to lead Guinea's attack during the two-match window.

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However, the squad is missing several established players, with Naby Keïta, Mohamed Mady Camara, Cheick Oumar Condé, Dembo Sylla, Morgan Guilavogui and Issiaga Sylla all absent.

Mohamed Bayo has also not been included.

Moriba returns to midfield

Moriba's return strengthens a midfield which also includes Seydouba Cissé, Ousmane Diabaté, Ibrahima Sory Bangoura and Lass Kourouma.

The midfielder returns to the national set-up after a period away from the squad and will be expected to add experience to a group containing a number of relatively young players.

Duarte has also brought Madiou Keïta back into the squad as Guinea prepare for what is expected to be a demanding start to the qualification campaign.

Saïdou Sow has been recalled in defence, where Guinea will also have Sékou Sylla, Mohamed Soumah, Ibrahima Brèze Fofana, Mory Konaté and Ibrahim Diakité available.

First senior call-up for Aboubacar Keïta

One of the notable selections is that of Aboubacar Keïta, who has been called into the senior Guinea team for the first time.

The 26-year-old defender was born in New York and began his professional career in Major League Soccer in the United States.

He played for Columbus Crew, winning the MLS Cup in 2020, before later representing Colorado Rapids and St Louis City.

Keïta subsequently moved to Europe and currently plays for Kalmar FF in Sweden.

His performances there have earned him his first opportunity with the Syli National as Duarte looks to increase competition for places in defence.

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Guirassy leads attacking options

Guirassy remains the biggest name among Guinea's attacking options and will be expected to carry much of the team's goalscoring threat.

He is joined by Aguibou Camara, Aliou Baldé, Mohamed Bangoura, Ousmane Camara, Abdoul Traoré, Yadaly Diaby and Lamine Diaby-Fadiga.

Morlaye Sylla is also part of the attacking group.

The absence of several experienced players means Duarte's squad combines established internationals with players still looking to secure regular places in the national team.

Guinea will be aiming to make a positive start to qualification after being drawn against South Africa and Kenya, with the opening away fixture in Johannesburg presenting an immediate test for Duarte's side.

The match against Kenya in Conakry five days later will then give the Syli National their first home opportunity to collect points in the qualifying campaign.

Guinea squad

Goalkeepers: Soumaïla Sylla, Mory Keïta, Mohamed Camara.

Defenders: Sékou Sylla, Mohamed Soumah, Ibrahima Brèze Fofana, Mory Konaté, Saïdou Sow, Aboubacar Keïta, Ibrahim Diakité.

Midfielders: Madiou Keïta, Lass Kourouma, Seydouba Cissé, Ilaix Moriba Kourouma, Ousmane Diabaté, Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, Morlaye Sylla.

Forwards: Aguibou Camara, Yadaly Diaby, Aliou Baldé, Mohamed Bangoura, Ousmane Camara, Serhou Guirassy, Abdoul Traoré, Lamine Diaby-Fadiga.