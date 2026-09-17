Liberia: Tweh Takes Defense Helm

Acting Minister of National Defense Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh has assumed responsibility for Liberia's defense establishment, pledging to strengthen civilian oversight, military accountability and the welfare of personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

Tweh formally took over the Ministry of National Defense from Brigadier General (Ret.) Geraldine Janet George during a handover ceremony following President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's September 11 decision to appoint him Acting Defense Minister. The Executive Mansion said George would be reassigned.

In his inaugural remarks, Tweh emphasized that the Defense Ministry's role is distinct from the operational command of the military. He said the President remains Commander-in-Chief, while the Chief of Staff oversees the operational and tactical command of the AFL.

He described the Defense Ministry as the civilian anchor of the country's defense architecture, responsible for strategic, legal and administrative oversight of the military.

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"Our role is bureaucratic, strategic and legal," Tweh said, stressing the need for strict adherence to the rule of law, transparent resource management and protection of the military from partisan politics.

Tweh outlined four immediate priorities for his tenure, beginning with institutional continuity and alignment with the government's strategic vision.

He said the Ministry would support implementation of its Five-Year Strategic Plan, which he said broadens Liberia's national security agenda beyond territorial defense to include disaster resilience, humanitarian assistance and engineering contributions to national development.

His second priority is the welfare and capability of soldiers.

Tweh said he intends to work with AFL leadership to improve support, equipment, healthcare and other conditions affecting service members. He also announced plans to establish a Defense Welfare Council to address the living conditions of military personnel and their families.

The proposed council, he said, will focus on improving barracks, recreational and gym facilities, housing and other social-support systems for members of the Armed Forces.

His third priority centers on civil-military relations.

Tweh said the AFL must maintain a strong relationship with communities while ensuring transparency and public accountability in its interactions with citizens.

His fourth priority is strengthening military ethics and accountability through greater alignment with national and international legal instruments, including military justice and international humanitarian law.

Outgoing Minister Geraldine George, who formally handed over the ministry, said her tenure focused on infrastructure, service delivery, policy development and institutional performance.

George said the ministry had approved more than 10 policies, including the 2026-2030 Five-Year Strategic Plan, an annual work plan, ICT policy, transport and logistics policy, financial management and internal audit manuals, risk management, internship, fixed-asset and warehouse management, and procurement policies.

She also highlighted the implementation of the Elsie Initiative Fund, valued at more than US$650,000, aimed at supporting the recruitment of women into the AFL.

According to George, the Ministry is also establishing a Mental Health Wellness Center, with assistance from the West African Health Organization, to address psychosocial needs among members of the Armed Forces.

George further said the Ministry received an "Outstanding Ministry" rating from the Cabinet Performance and Compliance Review and Grading Team for two consecutive years, citing improvements in planning, implementation, reporting, compliance and institutional accountability.

Tweh's appointment comes shortly after his departure from the Ministry of Justice, where he served as Minister and Attorney General. President Boakai announced his appointment to Defense on September 11 as part of a broader government reshuffle.

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The transition therefore places a former justice minister at the head of the civilian institution responsible for overseeing Liberia's military.

Tweh said his previous involvement in national security and legal affairs has reinforced his commitment to civilian control, the rule of law and professional military administration.

As he assumes the new responsibility, Tweh pledged to work with the AFL command, international partners, the Legislature and civil society to maintain a professional defense architecture.

He said his administration would seek to protect Liberia's peace and sovereignty while ensuring that the Armed Forces remain accountable to the Liberian people.

For George, the transition marked the end of her tenure but, in her words, not the end of her commitment to Liberia. She urged her successor to build on existing gains, address outstanding challenges and continue strengthening the Ministry and the AFL.