Liberia: CBL Champions Financial Literacy

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has declared a nationwide fight against financial illiteracy, launching a three-day training initiative designed to equip financial educators with the knowledge and skills to take financial literacy messages from Monrovia to communities across Liberia's 15 counties.

The National Financial Education Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop, which opened Wednesday, September 16-18, 2026, at the CBL Auditorium on Ashmun Street in Monrovia, brings together representatives of financial institutions and other stakeholders who are being prepared to serve as financial education trainers and ambassadors.

The initiative is intended to establish a national cascade system under which trained institutional educators will train county-level trainers, who will then take financial education into communities, reaching youth, women, farmers, entrepreneurs, households, community groups and small and micro enterprises.

The CBL says the initiative is critical to Liberia's broader financial inclusion agenda, stressing that expanding access to banks, credit, insurance and digital financial services will have limited impact if citizens lack the knowledge and confidence to use those services responsibly.

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Opening the training on behalf of the CBL Executive Governor, management and staff, Deputy Governor for Operations James Wilfred said the gathering represents a collective effort to strengthen Liberia's capacity to promote financial education and empower citizens to make informed financial decisions.

"I am particularly pleased to see representatives from various financial institutions gathered here today for a common purpose, to strengthen our collective capacity to promote financial education and empower Liberians with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed financial decisions," Wilfred said.

"This training comes at a very important moment in Liberia's financial sector development journey," he added.

Wilfred referenced the recently concluded National Conference on Non-Performing Loans, where stakeholders examined challenges affecting Liberia's credit markets and discussed responsible borrowing, prudent lending practices and consumer protection.

He also highlighted the recent validation of the Liberia Financial Inclusion and Education Strategy, describing it as an important milestone in efforts to expand access to quality financial services and improve financial capabilities nationwide.

"For the past two days, we also concluded the validation of the Liberia Financial Inclusion and Education Strategy, which represents a significant milestone in our effort to expand access to quality financial services and improve financial capabilities across the country," Wilfred said.

"Today's program is a critical step in transforming those strategic commitments into concrete action," he added.

Wilfred said the CBL's objective goes beyond training participants gathered in Monrovia, emphasizing that the program is designed to create a multiplier effect capable of taking financial education deep into communities.

"The purpose of this training of trainers is not merely a transfer of knowledge to the participants assembled here," he said.

"Rather, it is designed to create a multiplier effect through a cascade approach that will extend financial education far beyond this training room."

Under the cascade model, participants will become trainers within their respective institutions and counties. They will train county-level educators, community leaders and other stakeholders, who will subsequently deliver financial education to communities and groups that may have limited exposure to formal financial services.

The three-day training covers financial planning, budgeting, savings, responsible borrowing, insurance, investment and digital financial services, while also equipping participants with communication and facilitation skills.

"Equally important, they will develop the facilitation and communication skills necessary to effectively train and translate complex financial concepts into practical, understandable messages that resonate with communities and their audiences," Wilfred said.

The CBL Deputy Governor emphasized that financial inclusion must be accompanied by financial education if citizens are to benefit meaningfully from the financial system.

"At the Central Bank of Liberia, we firmly believe that financial inclusion must be accompanied by financial education. Access to financial services alone is not enough," Wilfred said.

He said financially educated citizens are better positioned to manage their resources, save, borrow responsibly and protect themselves from financial risks.

"Financially educated citizens are better equipped to manage household finances, build savings, access credit responsibly, prepare for emergencies, embrace digital financial services safely, and protect themselves from fraud and financial scams," he said.

Wilfred challenged participants to view themselves as key actors in the nationwide campaign.

"You will not simply participate. You will be trainers, advocates, and ambassadors of financial empowerment," he said.

He warned that the success of the initiative would ultimately depend on whether the lessons taught in Monrovia are effectively replicated across Liberia.

"The effectiveness of our national financial education effort will depend not only on what is taught here today, but also on how effectively the lessons are replicated and applied across the country," Wilfred said.

The training is being facilitated by Betty Wilkinson of the Office of Technical Assistance (OTA), U.S. Treasury, under the theme: "Equipping Trainers for Effective Financial Education Campaigns."

According to her, the U.S. Treasury continues to support the CBL in areas related to economic stability.

"The U.S. Treasury is also supporting the Central Bank in various areas in terms of ensuring support for economic stability," she said.

Wilkinson, who said her work focuses on financial education and has taken her to Zambia and several other African countries, told participants that the training would be highly interactive, involving discussions, games, simulations, exercises and group work.

"For the next three days, we'll be talking to each other. I'll be walking around the room. You'll be talking to each other. You'll be doing games and work. And so that's what the next three days is going to look like," she said.

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She also drew from her personal experience to emphasize the importance of financial education, recalling how she began learning about the subject after her father lost his sight.

"My first work in financial education was with my father. He went blind when I was eight," Wilkinson recalled.

She described financial education as a critical life skill and urged participants to recognize the responsibility being placed on them.

"Financial education is the most important skill beyond health that you can ever find," she said.

"And each one of you in this room is going to change your country. I'm going to empower you. At the end of three days, you will be the ambassadors of financial education across all your 15 counties."

Wilkinson cautioned the trainers against using complicated language when they begin delivering financial education at the county and community levels.

"It may seem simple. That's because the people you have to reach at the bottom may not understand things at the same level you do," she said.

"So think of this material like you would explain financial education topics to your 12-year-old," Wilkinson added.

She explained that trainers must be able to communicate financial concepts at different levels of understanding throughout the cascade.

"This is one training, but there are three levels that you are going to reach. You reach yourselves as institutional trainers. You reach the county level trainers. They then reach the villagers, the county staff, and people like youth and women who are living there. So that's what the cascade looks like," Wilkinson said.