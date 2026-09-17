Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr. has dismissed reports surrounding his recent security check at Brussels Airport in Belgium, denying claims that he was subjected to the removal of his shoes and jacket during the screening.

The Vice President's response follows reports circulating in Liberia about an alleged encounter involving a Liberian delegation at the Belgian airport, with an eyewitness claiming that Koung was subjected to heightened security screening.

Koung, in a statement addressing the reports, sought to clarify what he said actually occurred during his recent passage through the airport, while also comparing the trip to a previous journey in 2024 that generated public discussion.

"In 2024, I flew on a private jet belonging to a friend of mine, free of charge, and there were issues and discussions," Koung said.

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"This trip, I chose to use the regular route that everyone uses to pick up a few things for my daughter from the Duty Free stores, and again there are discussions," he added.

Responding specifically to claims about the security procedures he encountered, Koung stated: "No shoes, no jacket was removed."

He concluded his response with a light-hearted remark, saying, "Again, this is the effect of the package."

The Vice President's comments came after reports earlier Wednesday that he was allegedly among a Liberian delegation subjected to questioning and heightened security screening at Brussels Airport.

The reports also identified Nimba County District #5 Representative Kortor S. Kwagrue as being involved in the incident, along with another individual whose identity had not been established.

A Liberian citizen residing in the United States was quoted as an eyewitness to the reported encounter. The individual reportedly said he was traveling back to the United States when he witnessed the incident at the airport.

According to the reported eyewitness account, airport security personnel allegedly asked Koung to lift his shirt as part of the screening process.

The eyewitness described the purported encounter as embarrassing and uncomfortable and reportedly provided details of what he claimed to have personally observed during the incident.

He spoke on the King's FM 88.5 morning program, "Let's Talk About It," hosted by Israel Boye-Weah Sieh.

However, the allegation that Koung was asked to lift his shirt has not been independently corroborated by Brussels Airport authorities, Belgian government officials or other independent sources.

Koung's response provides a direct account from the Vice President that disputes at least part of the description circulating publicly about the screening.

Brussels Airport's published security procedures state that passengers departing from the airport must undergo security screening. Depending on the circumstances, passengers may be subjected to additional manual checks if security personnel determine that further inspection is necessary.

The airport's guidance also indicates that passengers may be required to remove certain outer garments and, in some circumstances, footwear as part of the security process.

The existence of routine security screening, however, does not by itself establish what specific procedures were applied to Koung or members of the Liberian delegation during the reported encounter.

Koung did not provide further details of the screening in his statement beyond his categorical denial that his shoes and jacket were removed.

His reference to the 2024 journey also appeared intended to place the current controversy in the context of previous public discussions about his international travel.

According to Koung, his 2024 trip involved traveling on a private jet belonging to a friend at no cost, which he said also generated public discussion.

For his latest trip, he said he deliberately chose the regular commercial route used by ordinary travelers and stopped at duty-free stores to purchase items for his daughter.

The controversy has nevertheless generated significant discussion on social media and in local media, particularly because of Koung's position as Liberia's Vice President.

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The competing accounts have raised questions about what actually occurred during the screening and whether the procedures applied to the Liberian delegation were routine or involved additional measures.

At present, the publicly available accounts do not establish that Koung was subjected to any treatment beyond standard or additional airport security procedures.

The eyewitness account remains an allegation, while Koung has directly rejected claims concerning the removal of his shoes and jacket.

Further clarification from Brussels Airport authorities, Belgian officials or other independent witnesses could help establish the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

For now, Koung's statement stands as his account of the incident, with his emphatic declaration: "No shoes, no jacket was removed."

His closing remark -- "Again, this is the effect of the package" -- appeared to bring a lighter tone to his response as public discussions over his Brussels Airport experience continued.