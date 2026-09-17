Liberia: Gonet Academy Launches Gis to Simplify Student Journey From Application, Enrollment and Beyond

Gonet Academy has launched the Gonet Information System (GIS), a new online platform designed to enable prospective and current students to apply, enroll, pay tuition and manage their academic journey remotely, as the institution opened enrollment for its 16th cohort.

The virtual launch, held Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the academy's campus, marked a major step in Gonet's digital transformation and efforts to expand access to professional training.

Introducing GIS and its digital transformation features, ICT Innovator Romeo L. Quoi Jr. said the platform was developed in response to difficulties many applicants experienced in accessing Gonet's physical campus.

Under the new system, applicants can submit applications online, receive interview and admission notifications by email, enroll in programs and pay tuition through mobile money or bank transfers without traveling to the academy.

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Once enrolled, students receive access to a personalized portal featuring a virtual classroom containing course materials, assignments and quizzes specific to their programs.

Quoi said the system incorporates tools to simplify academic and administrative management. Students can track tuition payments through the portal and receive email notifications when installment payments are due.

The platform also provides attendance tracking, allowing instructors to record participation, while students receive virtual identification cards as digital proof of enrollment.

The system further incorporates graduation clearance and digital certificates, issued through the student portal alongside physical graduation documents. Another feature is a credential verification tool that allows institutions and employers to verify graduates' academic records.

Users can log into the system using either an email address or phone number.

Operations Manager Elvin Dahn said Gonet Academy has trained and certified thousands of young people since 2021, describing the institution as an empowerment hub operating "at the intersection of employment and job creation."

Dahn said the academy's programs are designed both to prepare graduates for existing employment opportunities and equip others with skills to create businesses.

He said Cohort 16 provides another opportunity for young Liberians to acquire professional and vocational skills in areas ranging from banking and finance to entrepreneurship, budget management, internal audit and asset management.

Program Quality and Delivery Manager Tarlee Nuahn outlined the academy's three training tracks, emphasizing its practical and industry-oriented approach.

The Foundation Certificate Programme runs for three months and costs US$150, plus a US$10 registration fee. Students must pay 80 percent of tuition before beginning.

The Comprehensive Professional Development Programme runs for six months and combines certificate and diploma training. It costs US$450, plus a US$10 registration fee, with installment payments.

The Professional Development Programme runs for four months and costs US$300, plus a US$10 registration fee.

Additional graduation and retreat fees range from US$60 to US$70, depending on the program tier. Applicants for certificate and comprehensive programs must have at least a high school diploma or equivalent.

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Students must maintain at least 80 percent class attendance and achieve a minimum 70 percent average to successfully complete their program.

Closing the launch, Dahn credited Gonet's students, Chief Empowerment Officer Mohammed Kerkulah, and staff members for supporting GIS development.

He said continuous feedback from students helped shape the system's design and rollout, adding that further upgrades to Gonet's digital infrastructure are already in progress.

Officials said the platform could make enrollment significantly more convenient and reduce administrative barriers online. By moving key processes online, the institution expects to reduce travel requirements for applicants and students while expanding opportunities for people outside Monrovia to access its training programs.